Tennis

Novak Djokovic is now being investigated over claims he misled authorities about his movements before he flew to Australia

By Barnaby Lane
 6 days ago

Novak Djokovic could still be deported from Australia.

Getty/Thomas Kronsteiner

  • Novak Djokovic told Australian authorities he did not travel in the 14 days before flying there.
  • However, social media footage suggests that he travelled from Serbia to Spain in late December.
  • He is now being investigated and could face a fresh threat of deportation before the Australian Open.

The Australian Border Force is investigating whether Novak Djokovic shared inaccurate information about his movements before arriving in Australia on a form he filled in as part of his entry to the country.

Djokovic claimed on his Australian Travel Declaration (ATD) form, which he said was filled out on his behalf by his agent, that he had not and would not have travelled to a different country in the 14 days prior to his trip to Australia.

The Serbian flew to Australia from Spain, via Dubai, on January 4.

Djokovic, however, was seen in his hometown, Belgrade, on December 25, meaning that he must have travelled between Serbia and Spain at some point in the 14 days before flying to Australia.

A Twitter post from tennis reporter Jose Morgado on December 25 showed Djokovic alongside Serbian handball player Petar Djordjic in the Serbian capital. Footage posted to Twitter the same day also showed Djokovic casually playing tennis on a Belgrade street.

Days later on December 31, he was filmed practicing at a training camp in the south of Spain, directly contradicting his claim that he did not travel in the two weeks prior to flying to Australia.

Here he is on December 25 in Belgrade:

And he here is on December 31 in Spain:

It is unclear exactly when and how Djokovic moved from Serbia to Spain.

Djokovic arrived in Melbourne at 11.30 p.m. on January 5 on a flight that had stopped over in Dubai after leaving Spain.

Following a series of interviews with border forces about the medical exemption he had been given, that would have allowed him to compete in the Australian Open without a COVID-19 vaccine, his visa was revoked.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion was held at an immigration detention facility until Monday, when he was then released and his visa reinstated after a judge ruled that the cancellation of his visa was "unreasonable."

The latest revelations about the accuracy of his travel declaration form, however, throw fresh doubt as to whether Djokovic will be able to compete in the Open.

Asked if the form could provide fresh grounds to cancel Djokovic's visa, a spokesman for Alex Hawke, Australia's minister for immigration and migrant services, said the minister was still considering whether to exercise his power to do so.

"It remains within [Hawke's] discretion to consider canceling Mr Djokovic's visa under his personal power of cancellation within section 133C (3) of the Migration Act," said the spokesman on Monday night, according to News.com.au.

"In line with due process, minister Hawke will thoroughly consider the matter."

Djokovic is also facing questions about a public appearance he made in Belgrade less than 24 hours after he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Court filings released on Saturday showed that the Serbian tennis star had tested positive for coronavirus on December 16.

On December 17, he then attended an awards ceremony for young tennis players at the Novak Tennis Center in Belgrade, Serbia, where he was photographed with several attendees while not wearing a mask.

Djokovic's family was asked about the incident in a press conference on Monday. They confirmed that he had tested positive for COVID on December 16, but adjourned the event when asked about his appearance in Belgrade the next day.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 57

CommonSense!
5d ago

There are often penalties for lying. Djokovic publicly tries to play the humble, grateful person role when he's in public, but he's probably more an SOB in reality.

Reply
8
Dorrale Stephenson
5d ago

Oh wow! I guess our next headline will be that Novak is being arrested and put in jail when all he wanted to do is play tennis and record history as being the best ever but it looks like someone doesn't want that to happen, or at least not on Australian soil?

Reply(11)
15
Wolf Pfizer
5d ago

Great Tennis player and equally great lier. Don't take vaccine. OK... but, don't lie about it.

Reply(5)
12
