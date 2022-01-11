Child Left to Die in Abandoned Indiana Building Screenshot

Indiana State News by Evan Green

The body of a 6-year-old boy was found by investigators in an abandoned building in Indiana after he was left to die there by his caretakers.

The boy, Damari Perry, was reported missing in Chicago by his mother and her brother before he was found in Gary, Indiana. They reportedly attempted to point investigators towards a town in Illinois, but contradictions in their story eventually led to their arrest.

The investigation showed that one of Perry’s family members had forced him into a freezing cold shower as a punishment until he threw up and lost consciousness.

Instead of taking the child to the hospital, Perry’s family instead dumped his unconscious body in Gary, where he was eventually found by investigators.