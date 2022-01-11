ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Child Left to Die in Abandoned Indiana Building

 6 days ago

Child Left to Die in Abandoned Indiana Building

Indiana State News by Evan Green

The body of a 6-year-old boy was found by investigators in an abandoned building in Indiana after he was left to die there by his caretakers.

The boy, Damari Perry, was reported missing in Chicago by his mother and her brother before he was found in Gary, Indiana. They reportedly attempted to point investigators towards a town in Illinois, but contradictions in their story eventually led to their arrest.

The investigation showed that one of Perry’s family members had forced him into a freezing cold shower as a punishment until he threw up and lost consciousness.

Instead of taking the child to the hospital, Perry’s family instead dumped his unconscious body in Gary, where he was eventually found by investigators.

M8SE219
6d ago

Dad's always get a bad rap, in reality it's more dead beat mother's out here then people realize. We're living in the last days. Don't care about anyone's negative reply to my comment.

Lazell Anderson
5d ago

GOD is going too hand out a punishment 🙏 to whoever did this that will be so harsh that nobody will understand believe me GOD ISN'T HAPPY WILL THIS WORLD AND WHEN HE RETURNS WE WILL BE IN TROUBLE MY PRAYERS ARE LET'S GET IT RIGHT BEFORE HE RETURN BECAUSE IT WANT BE LONG BEFORE THE SKY CRACK OPEN AND WE HEAR THE THUNDER .

Melissa Morris
6d ago

pure evil what a trash of a mother this baby is in the arms of God

Public Safety
