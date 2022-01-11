Photos of Alexa Demie doing her own makeup for 'Euphoria' are going viral, and the show's makeup artist says she had a 'strong vision' for her character's look

Demie returns as Maddy on the hit teen HBO show. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Alexa Demie returned to play Maddy on season 2 of HBO's hit teen show "Euphoria."

A tweet sharing behind-the-scenes photos of Demie doing her own make-up is going viral.

Demie played a huge role in crafting her character's look, the "Euphoria" makeup artist says.

Behind-the-scenes photos showing "Euphoria" star Alexa Demie doing her own makeup for the first episode of season two are going viral on social media.

Uploaded by fan account @alexafiles on Tuesday, which has over 71,000 followers, the tweet has already amassed over 11,00 likes at the time of writing. The photos show the actor carefully finishing the winged eyeliner she appears to be wearing in the debut episode of the HBO teen show's second season , which aired on Sunday.

The images originated from an Instagram post by makeup artist Alexandra French on Tuesday, who shared insight into what it was like to work with Demie on the episode that showed the characters celebrating New Year's Eve.

"So grateful I got to design and apply this look with the help of the makeup queen herself Alexa," French wrote. "It took the 3 of us to get that liner right, the sharpest liner in TV history!" she added.

"Alexa brought so many iconic makeup ideas to the trailer and we made it happen! I loved being a part of her creative process and diving deep into Maddy's character," French said.

French worked alongside the show's lead makeup designer and department head Doniella Davy, who told Insider Demie stood out among the cast members, which include Zendaya and Hunter Schafer, as someone who had a lot to say about her character's on-screen look in the second season.

"Alexa had a really strong vision for her character this year," said Davy, who also spoke about how the character's looks reflect the growth they and the actors have gone through over the three-year hiatus.

"Everyone definitely has their own opinions, and some people on certain days are more engaged or invested in their vision on that day," she said. "And then some are more kinda like, 'Look, just do what you want.'"

Demie and cast-member Sydney Sweeney in season 1 of "Euphoria." Eddy Chen/HBO

But Demie was different, Davy, 33, said: "She came in with all of her ideas and her plans for the makeup, and my team and I helped her execute the looks."

"Euphoria" episodes are airing weekly every Sunday, so fans will have to wait to see what else the show has in store, but one thing they can definitely expect is a lot less glitter and a lot more grit , Davy said.

"In terms of the subject matter," she added, "things get a lot more dark this season. It's a really heavy, really dark season, and the makeup needed to sort of work with that vibe."

Alexandra French and representatives for "Euphoria" did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.