ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Photos of Alexa Demie doing her own makeup for 'Euphoria' are going viral, and the show's makeup artist says she had a 'strong vision' for her character's look

By Maria Noyen
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r4XYc_0diSKUq600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=082rfI_0diSKUq600
Demie returns as Maddy on the hit teen HBO show.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

  • Alexa Demie returned to play Maddy on season 2 of HBO's hit teen show "Euphoria."
  • A tweet sharing behind-the-scenes photos of Demie doing her own make-up is going viral.
  • Demie played a huge role in crafting her character's look, the "Euphoria" makeup artist says.

Behind-the-scenes photos showing "Euphoria" star Alexa Demie doing her own makeup for the first episode of season two are going viral on social media.

Uploaded by fan account @alexafiles on Tuesday, which has over 71,000 followers, the tweet has already amassed over 11,00 likes at the time of writing. The photos show the actor carefully finishing the winged eyeliner she appears to be wearing in the debut episode of the HBO teen show's second season , which aired on Sunday.

The images originated from an Instagram post by makeup artist Alexandra French on Tuesday, who shared insight into what it was like to work with Demie on the episode that showed the characters celebrating New Year's Eve.

"So grateful I got to design and apply this look with the help of the makeup queen herself Alexa," French wrote. "It took the 3 of us to get that liner right, the sharpest liner in TV history!" she added.

"Alexa brought so many iconic makeup ideas to the trailer and we made it happen! I loved being a part of her creative process and diving deep into Maddy's character," French said.

French worked alongside the show's lead makeup designer and department head Doniella Davy, who told Insider Demie stood out among the cast members, which include Zendaya and Hunter Schafer, as someone who had a lot to say about her character's on-screen look in the second season.

"Alexa had a really strong vision for her character this year," said Davy, who also spoke about how the character's looks reflect the growth they and the actors have gone through over the three-year hiatus.

"Everyone definitely has their own opinions, and some people on certain days are more engaged or invested in their vision on that day," she said. "And then some are more kinda like, 'Look, just do what you want.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iSnm7_0diSKUq600
Demie and cast-member Sydney Sweeney in season 1 of "Euphoria."

Eddy Chen/HBO

But Demie was different, Davy, 33, said: "She came in with all of her ideas and her plans for the makeup, and my team and I helped her execute the looks."

"Euphoria" episodes are airing weekly every Sunday, so fans will have to wait to see what else the show has in store, but one thing they can definitely expect is a lot less glitter and a lot more grit , Davy said.

"In terms of the subject matter," she added, "things get a lot more dark this season. It's a really heavy, really dark season, and the makeup needed to sort of work with that vibe."

Alexandra French and representatives for "Euphoria" did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Allure

We Visited the Euphoria Makeup Trailer to Get an Early Look at Season 2

Ahead of the show's second season, head makeup artist Donni Davy gave Allure a tour of her workspace for the exclusive first glimpse of the show's upcoming makeup and hair looks. All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail...
RETAIL
Allure

Barbie Ferreira's Latest Post Proves "Euphoria Makeup" Isn't Going Anywhere

The actor shared some photos of the looks that will be making an appearance in season two. Even though Euphoria's head makeup artist, Doniella Davy, warned us back in July of 2021 that the show's second season would not be filled with as many bold and experimental makeup looks as the first, Barbie Ferreira's Instagram post ahead of the second season's premiere is proof that vivid makeup looks will still abound — phew!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa Demie
Person
Zendaya
Person
Sydney Sweeney
Person
Hunter Schafer
PopSugar

Euphoria's Alexa Demie Is Balenciaga's New Muse

Euphoria star Alexa Demie, who plays Maddy Perez in the series, is fashion's new favorite It girl. As glamorous as she is off camera, Demie created three custom looks with Balenciaga to celebrate the debut of Euphoria season two. One of the looks was a gorgeous black, strapless sequin gown that Demie wore to the season two premiere, and the other two have finally been unveiled, courtesy of the brand.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
US Magazine

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Makeup-Free Face and Natural Hair: ‘Ok, Humidity’

Just like Us! Jennifer Aniston may have some of the most iconic hair in the game, but not even the 52-year-old actress can pull one over on humidity. The Morning Show star took to Instagram on Thursday, January 13, to share a frizzy-haired, fresh faced, about-to-jump-in-the-shower selfie — and fans can’t get over her relatability. Because yes, even Aniston has “humidity hair issues.”
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Euphoria#Cosmetics#Makeup Artist#Hbo Alexa Demie#Instagram#French
Allure

Even When She's Hungover, Lizzo's Hair and Makeup Are Supreme

Lizzo is giving us some important life lessons that we didn't know we needed, namely, a masterclass on how to perfect the art of doing your hair and makeup while recovering from a hangover. "Venus is retrograde and so is my hangover," she wrote in the caption of her latest Instagram post. The singer showed off the final look in a two-part Instagram photo slideshow on January 10, and the results, dare we say, are simply divine.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star...
NFL
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Nicolas Cage comments on Alec Baldwin's deadly 'Rust' shooting: 'Know what the procedure is'

Nicolas Cage commented on the deadly "Rust" shooting and shared his thoughts on an actor’s responsibility to be responsible with firearms on movie sets. The death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the indie-Western movie sparked a debate in Hollywood about whether real guns have any place on a movie set in an age where it is so easy to use fake guns and add things like muzzle flare in post-production.
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

258K+
Followers
20K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy