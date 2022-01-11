Two Ohio Nurses Acquitted After Man Died in Nursing Home Screenshot

Ohio State News by Evan Green

Two Ohio nurses who had been charged with the death of one of their patients in an Ohio nursing home have had their cases acquitted.

The two nurses, Kimberly Potter and Jessica Caldwell, had been working at a nursing home in Columbus when a 55-year-old patient died of septic shock, and a number of the nurses working at the facility were accused of poor treatment and forging documents related to his care.

Three other nurses involved in the incident have had their cases resolved, and two others still have open cases.