Two Ohio Nurses Acquitted After Man Died in Nursing Home

SCDNReports
 6 days ago

Two Ohio nurses who had been charged with the death of one of their patients in an Ohio nursing home have had their cases acquitted.

The two nurses, Kimberly Potter and Jessica Caldwell, had been working at a nursing home in Columbus when a 55-year-old patient died of septic shock, and a number of the nurses working at the facility were accused of poor treatment and forging documents related to his care.

Three other nurses involved in the incident have had their cases resolved, and two others still have open cases.

Trump Patriot
6d ago

I worked in a nursing home as an Occupational Therapist! The neglect by staff and forging documents happens all the time! They cover for each other and get away with it! I worked in more nursing homes than I can count! My daughter, thank God is a nurse and said she would never put me in a nursing home because of these practices. People are just plain evil!! FACT! 💯💯💯💯💯👿👿👿👿

Tammy Baker
6d ago

I know how that feels I was in the hospital for a long time I had covid back in March of 2021 and I had to be in wexner for a month and a 1/2 then they transferred me to a place called select specialthe wholesale expectancies I would never tell anybody to go there it was the worst I was slapped in the face my call I was taken away Taken away in the middle of the night so I'd have to lay in my own mess for 2 or 3 hours They are 4 different times they didn't even bring me dinner and though when I asked about it oh well they also sat me in a corner for 45 minutes telling me telling me that I needed to sit up and build-up my strength and I kept telling them I was hurting crying begging for God to take me the next week I ended up and rehab where they were very good to me only to discover I had a level 3 soar on my coxes Which is to the bone

❤️ Skylar
5d ago

I'm sorry but they're only there for a paycheck!! No one cares about the people that has no choice that they have to be in there.. It's sad

