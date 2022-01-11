High hopes for the coming year

Takeda LeGrand Superintendent

Hope is the expectation of positive results; with acknowledgement of all events and circumstances occurring in our life, city, county, state, nation and world.

I have high hopes for Scotland County, Scotland County Schools, North Carolina, the United States of America and the world. Why? Because despite the many challenges we are facing with COVID-19 and fatigue, we have much more to celebrate now.

Our students, families, and partners are able to experience our educational services and facilities because we remain open for in-person instruction, extra-curricular activities and community events. As a result of our dedicated team members who choose Scotland County Schools as their employer, we have protocols and resources in-place to mitigate, assess, and diagnosis COVID-19.

Scotland County Schools employees are doing their part by adjusting often to new information, requests, and needs while focusing on high expectations, safety, relationships, equity, and accountability.

As we celebrate the aforementioned small victories now, I have high hopes for the remainder of 2022 because we have paved the way for a great race. I believe 2022 will yield positive outcomes for our students, staffs, families, partners and communities because WE have demonstrated that WE have the perseverance needed to grow greatness. WE can do everything working together.

WE includes me, you, our neighbors, friends, and critical friends. Although WE is big, together is bigger. I have high hopes that working together in 2022 for one Scotland County, WE will do great things for our children and community. My belief is rooted in all the teamwork I participated in over the past year in Scotland County.

The Board of Commissioners and Board of Education worked together to provide a local supplement for our teachers to move Scotland County into the top 25% in the Sandhills Region and opened a new air rifle range for the Scotland High School Airforce JRTOC program.

The city of Laurinburg Police Department and Scotland County Sheriff’s Department partnered with Scotland County Schools for a $500,000 school safety grant. Richmond Community College provided Scotland County Schools with a dedicated college and career advisor. St. Andrews University provided high dosage tutors to our elementary schools from their School of Education.

Scotland County Schools partnered with Laurinburg/Scotland Area Chamber of Commerce for Fun Fest, Habitat for Humanity Meaning of Homes Writing Contest, Lumber River Council of Governments Broadband Surveys, Partners in Ministry After School Program, the NAACP Back-to-School and Toy events, Toys for Tots, and Tis the Season Christmas Tree contest to name a few.

Accordingly, I am optimistic about 2022, have high hopes, and believe that working together we can accomplish more positive outcomes. #SCSGrowsGreatness

With high hopes!

Takeda LeGrand is the superintendent of Scotland County Schools.