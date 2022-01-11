ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

S.Africa Parliament Fire Suspect Charged With Terrorism

By Gersende RAMBOURG
 6 days ago
A man suspected of starting a fire that gutted South Africa's parliament made a second court appearance on Tuesday to face a new charge of terrorism, in addition to robbery and arson charges. Zandile Christmas Mafe, 49, was arrested around the parliament complex in Cape Town after the fire...

Person
Jacob Zuma
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
#Parliament#Legislature#Arson#Cctv#The National Assembly#Defence
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Terrorism
