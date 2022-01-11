The challenges of trying to keep schools open during the omicron surge

Lee esta historia en español. Austin ISD will use a CDC-approved testing strategy to try to keep students and staff safe from COVID as the spring semester begins. AISD implemented the strategy, called Test-To-Stay, last semester. To minimize absenteeism and learning loss, people exposed to someone who tests positive are tested on the third and fifth days after exposure. If they are negative, they can stay in school — rather than quarantining for a week — if they continue to wear a mask.
