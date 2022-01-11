ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The challenges of trying to keep schools open during the omicron surge

By Rachel Martin, Cory Turner
 6 days ago

With COVID-19 surging, schools may decide to...

wtxl.com

The current reality of keeping schools open amid COVID surge

The COVID-19 omicron variant is testing U.S. school districts' ability to keep students and staff safe. Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is now facing criticism from the Chicago Teachers Union. The union says the district's safety plan is not enough. "The mitigations are not in place here," Chicago Teachers Union vice...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

8 Philadelphia Schools Shifting To Virtual Learning Through Jan. 21 Due To COVID-Related Staff Shortages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  COVID-19 is still impacting classes for thousands of kids in Philadelphia. Students from at least eight city schools will spend next week learning virtually. The district announced the closures are due to staff shortages. Last week, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers urged its members to write letters to Mayor Jim Kenney and the school board to demand various resources to help them navigate through teaching in the pandemic.  Click here to see the list of schools.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Daily Ardmoreite

Dickson Schools closed due to staffing shortage amid sickness, quarantined families

Dickson Schools released a statement Monday afternoon delaying their return to school until Thursday, January 20. "While we had plans to start back [Tuesday], with 1/3 of our instructional staff (and several non-instructional staff) sick or quarantined due to sickness in their homes, administration has made the difficult decision to close the next two days," said the school representative. ...
EDUCATION
kut.org

Austin ISD will use focused COVID testing to try to keep schools open

Lee esta historia en español. Austin ISD will use a CDC-approved testing strategy to try to keep students and staff safe from COVID as the spring semester begins. AISD implemented the strategy, called Test-To-Stay, last semester. To minimize absenteeism and learning loss, people exposed to someone who tests positive are tested on the third and fifth days after exposure. If they are negative, they can stay in school — rather than quarantining for a week — if they continue to wear a mask.
AUSTIN, TX
Current Publishing

Carmel Clay Schools aims to keep kids in classrooms during COVID surge

The Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees held its first meeting of 2022 on Jan. 10 to hear an update on COVID-19 cases in the district, appoint officers for the year, set school board salaries and more. What happened: Supt. Michael Beresford provided an update on COVID-19 cases among CCS...
CARMEL, IN
WABE

What it really takes to keep schools open during the omicron surge

Brittany Gonzalez has 10 students, and only five of them consistently wear masks. She teaches special education to second- and third-graders in Lee County, Fla. “It is a foreign piece of cloth on their face,” she says. “And not all of them have the level of understanding as to why we’re doing it and what it means and how to wear it.”
FULTON COUNTY, GA

