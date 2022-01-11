The challenges of trying to keep schools open during the omicron surge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — COVID-19 is still impacting classes for thousands of kids in Philadelphia. Students from at least eight city schools will spend next week learning virtually. The district announced the closures are due to staff shortages. Last week, the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers urged its members to write letters to Mayor Jim Kenney and the school board to demand various resources to help them navigate through teaching in the pandemic. Click here to see the list of schools.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO