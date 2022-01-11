How to make a cheesesteak sandwich on a sheet pan in your oven

If you've ever read a recipe that called for a springform pan and you're not quite sure what it is, this article is for you. And even if you are familiar with springform pans, but want to enhance your culinary skills and learn some new strategies for using them, you're in the right place, too. First and foremost, what is a springform pan? As Jessica Randhawa, blogger at The Forked Spoon, describes it, a springform pan is a piece of bakeware with sides that can be easily removed from the base. "Commonly used for baking cheesecakes, quiches, mousses, cakes, and even deep-dish pizzas, the removable sides of a springform pan allow the baked goods to be removed from the pan without inverting it or lifting it out like a basic bakeware pan," she explains.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO