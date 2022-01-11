ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

How to make a cheesesteak sandwich on a sheet pan in your oven

Lexington Herald-Leader
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sheet pan is a workhorse in the kitchen. I reach for it to roast fruits and vegetables, toast nuts, dry-brine my spatchcocked Thanksgiving turkey and just to catch drips under casseroles, but I think I appreciate it most of all when it serves as a vessel for the whole...

www.kentucky.com

Comments / 0

Related
thespruceeats.com

John Wayne Casserole Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) John Wayne Casserole is a delicious mix of ground beef, vegetables, pickled jalapeños, and cheese, all layered atop a biscuit crust. According to cooksinfo.com, this casserole gets its name because “Wayne directly contributed the recipe to a 1979 cookbook titled, “Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends”, compiled by Cara Connery. It is unknown where Wayne got the recipe from.” However, what is now known as John Wayne Casserole is quite different from the original recipe. It drops the eggs and adds a biscuit crust and ground beef but keeps the original southwestern inspiration by including the pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheese.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheese Sandwich#Cheeses#Melted Cheese#Oven#Food Drink
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Sheet pan dinners are weeknight superstars. Here's how to assemble healthy, no-fuss meals

Although it sounds too good to be true, with sheet pan cooking, you can build, cook and serve an entire meal — from the main course to the side dishes — in one fell swoop. Not only is preparation easy, when ingredients have a chance to cook together, commingling and evolving as they roast, the result is layer upon layer of flavor in every bite.  There’s no need for fancy equipment here. A large sturdy sheet pan is best,...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
marthastewart.com

A Springform Pan Is Essential for Making Cheesecake, Mousse Cake, and Quiche—Here's How to Use One

If you've ever read a recipe that called for a springform pan and you're not quite sure what it is, this article is for you. And even if you are familiar with springform pans, but want to enhance your culinary skills and learn some new strategies for using them, you're in the right place, too. First and foremost, what is a springform pan? As Jessica Randhawa, blogger at The Forked Spoon, describes it, a springform pan is a piece of bakeware with sides that can be easily removed from the base. "Commonly used for baking cheesecakes, quiches, mousses, cakes, and even deep-dish pizzas, the removable sides of a springform pan allow the baked goods to be removed from the pan without inverting it or lifting it out like a basic bakeware pan," she explains.
FOOD & DRINKS
Lexington Herald-Leader

New Arby’s sandwich brings so much heat, it comes with a free milkshake. What to know

Arby’s is turning up the heat with a new, extra-spicy sandwich set to hit menus this week. The Atlanta-based sandwich chain said its new Diablo Dare sandwich isn’t “for the faint of heart” and will leave you grabbing for a cold glass of milk. That’s why it comes with a free vanilla milkshake, according to a company news release.
RESTAURANTS
thedoctorstv.com

Why Sheet Pan Dinners Are All the Rage Right Now

Chef and author of "The Smoothie Project," Catherine McCord shares how sheet pan meals can save you time by not skimping on the nutrients. Catherine admits she can't stand doing dishes and loves sheet pan meals because there is only one pan to clean. Check out her great recipes for sheet pan meals that include vegetables, healthy carbohydrates, and proteins.
RECIPES
Antelope Valley Press

Use a cupcake pan to bake apples in the oven

Dear Heloise: I was ready to bake apples but was short of a pan, so I put them in a cupcake pan and had great apples. I read your hints in the Free Lance-Star from Fredericksburg, Virginia. — Rosemarie M.,. Woodbridge, Va. Burnt coffee. Dear Heloise: I recently burned coffee...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Denver Post

Crisp-edged tofu straight from your oven

I used to be convinced that the only way to get truly crisp tofu was to fry it. I’d roasted it and broiled it, but I was never able to achieve those burnished, crisp corners that a pan full of screaming-hot oil reliably delivered. Then I tried a technique...
RECIPES
inmyownstyle.com

Roasted Veggies: How to Bake in the Oven with No Oil

This Post May Contain Affiliate Links. Please Read my Disclosure Policy. Since I began eating a whole food, plant-based diet with no oil back in 2020 – my awareness about how I can prepare healthy whole foods has opened my mind to the possibilities of the many easy and delicious ways to prepare vegetables, fruits and whole grains in new ways – like oven roasted veggies!
FOOD & DRINKS
marthastewart.com

Our Very Best Tips for Making a Perfect Bundt Cake, Including How to Properly Grease the Pan

Bundt cakes have been around since the 1950s when the pan was invented by the Minneapolis-based Nordic Ware company. The fluted baking dish creates stunning ring-shaped confections that are topped with everything from glossy chocolate ganache to a dusting of confectioner's sugar and fresh fruit. To help you nail this timeless treat, we talked to Jennifer Dalquist, executive vice president of Nordic Ware. Heed her advice and you're practically guaranteed to bake your very best Bundt cake yet.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatingWell

Sheet-Pan Shrimp & Asparagus

Whisk butter, olive oil, salt, crushed red pepper and 2 tablespoons lime juice together in a small bowl. Arrange asparagus and shrimp in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet. Drizzle with the butter mixture and toss to coat. Bake until the asparagus is tender-crisp and the shrimp are cooked through, 10 to 12 minutes. Drizzle the asparagus and shrimp evenly with sesame oil and the remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice. Garnish with crushed red pepper and/or cilantro, if desired.
RECIPES
Omaha.com

Sheet pan pancakes can feed whole family at breakfast time

Pancakes are always a crowd-pleaser. The only problem is your family either has to eat in shifts or you have to keep the first pancakes warm while you cook up the whole batch. And then there's trying to please everyone. Do some in your family like blueberry pancakes. Chocolate chip? Plain?
OMAHA, NE
Houston Chronicle

A sheet-pan supper of roasted cod and broccolini is a fast and easy weeknight luxury

"What do you typically make for dinner on a busy weeknight?" is probably the question I am asked most often. My answer depends on the season, but in the cooler months one of my go-tos is to pop fish filets on a sheet pan alongside a quick-cooking vegetable, and season them simply with olive oil, salt and a generous amount of freshly ground black pepper. After about 15 minutes in the oven, brightened with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice all over, and served with a hunk of whole grain bread or cooked grain, you have a lovely, tasty meal on the table with just a little effort.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy