Two Injured at North Carolina Ski Resort After Water Pipe Bursts

 6 days ago

Two Injured at North Carolina Ski Resort After Water Pipe Bursts

North Carolina State News by Evan Green

Two skiers in North Carolina were sent to the hospital after being sprayed with freezing cold water from a burst water pipe.

The two people were riding on a ski lift at a resort on Beech Mountain when a water pipe below began to uncontrollably spray water upwards towards the lift.

Multiple people were sprayed, but the two people hospitalized were more severely injured because they were directly above the pipe whenever the lift stopped moving, leaving them exposed to the water for an extended period.

It seems as though both people will recover, and an investigation into what caused the pipe to burst is currently underway.

