According to a recent study, giant cyclones that form around Jupiter's poles are caused by the same forces that move water in Earth's oceans.

Ocean Scientist Unravels Mystery Of Jupiter's Massive Cyclones NASA

Jupiter's massive polar cyclones, which may span up to 620 miles (1,000 kilometers), were discovered in 2016 by NASA's Juno probe. Since then, scientists have believed that these storms are caused by convection, the process by which hotter air expands and rises to higher, colder, and denser altitudes on Earth. They could not, however, verify the occurrence of this process on Jupiter.

However, comparing satellite images of marine phytoplankton blooms on Earth to images of atmospheric turbulence near Jupiter's poles can be tricky -- they look remarkably similar.