Lakeview girls wrestling won three of the five competitive matches on Thursday at Platteview but needed one more in what became a 30-24 loss to the Trojans. The Lady Vikes had three open weights, the home team had one and two teams traded three double forfeits. Lacy Lemburg, Libby Held and Morgan Finecy picked up wins but it came down to Platteview's Kennedy Karschner and Lakeview's Makiaya De La Cruz at 165 to decide the dual.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO