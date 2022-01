PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire Wednesday morning in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood claimed at least 12 lives — eight of them children. It is the deadliest single fire in Philadelphia in at least a century. So many killed in a single fire is almost unheard of in Philadelphia. Eyewitness News spoke with a historian who said he can’t think of a fire that had more civilian lives lost than Wednesday’s. He said there could be changes to city regulations once the investigation is complete. “One of the most severe fires in the city’s history,” said Brian Anderson, curator for Philadelphia’s Fireman’s Hall Museum. Anderson says...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO