Seneca Falls, NY

Seneca Falls Man Arrested for Unlicensed Operation

By News Staff
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Monday, January 10, 2021, at 2:03 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Daniel S. Kotyk, age 69, of Seneca Falls, New York following a traffic stop...

FL Radio Group

Pair Arrested in Cayuga County with Stolen Property, Guns, & Drugs

Two men are facing multiple charges after being found by State Troopers in a stolen truck with guns and meth in Cayuga County. State police say they responded to a report of trespassing in the Town of Genoa just after 7:00am, Friday. Once there, they located two individuals – Tyler Hulslander and Joshua Lites – in a truck. In its bed was an ATV. There was also an ATV on an unattached trailer.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Car-Pedestrian Accident in Hopewell

A man was seriously injured Sunday night when he was struck by a car at Routes 5 and 20 and County Road 10, in the town of Hopewell. The man was taken to F.F. Thompson Hospital after he was found unresponsive in the middle of the road. Police say he...
HOPEWELL, NY
FL Radio Group

Woman Double Dips Chips at del Lago, Gets Arrested

State Police announce the Thursday night arrest of an individual stemming from an incident occurring at del Lago Resort and Casino on November 19 of last year. Troopers say that while a clerk was putting away chips from a patron, Jean Rivera was seen on camera taking five 1-hundred dollar chips left on the counter from the previous transaction and proceeded to cash them in as her own. She was identified through del Lago’s software system which stores information from IDs scanned to enter the casino.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Man Arrested for Stalking

A Seneca County man was arrested and charged with Stalking in the Fourth Degree. Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 68-year old Eugene Peek of Reed Rd. in Waterloo. Deputies say peek was arrested Thursday after and investigation into an incident that occurred in November 2011 in the Town of Farmington.
WATERLOO, NY
FL Radio Group

Newark Woman Arrested on Multiple Charges

A Newark woman was arrested Wednesday by Wayne County Sheriffs Deputies on a warrant from Ontario Town Court. Lorraine Dejesus is accused of unauthorized motor vehicle use, criminal contempt, and custodial interference. She is scheduled to answer the charges against her at a later date. Get the top stories on...
NEWARK, NY
FL Radio Group

Car Hits House Wednesday, Driver Charged with DWI

One man is facing multiple charges after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a house in the town of Wheeler Wednesday afternoon. State Police report the arrest of Grayson Czarnecki just after 3:00pm after he struck a house on Bull Hill Road with his vehicle. Troopers say, after smelling alcohol on his breath, they issued him field sobriety testing, which he failed. A later test revealed a blood alcohol content of 0.17 %. Czarnecki was arrested and is expected to appear in Wheeler Town Court at a later date to answer the charges against him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FL Radio Group

Lodi Woman Arrested on Bench Warrant

A Lodi woman was arrested Thursday morning on a bench warrant. The Wayne County Sheriffs Office reports the arrest of Pamela Merilahti for allegedly consuming an alcoholic beverage in a car, tampering with evidence, and being in possession of a controlled substance. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7...
LODI, NY
FL Radio Group

Rochester Man Pleads Guilty to 2020 Robbery at Waterloo Outlets

One of the two Rochester men accused of breaking into a store at the Waterloo Premium Outlets and stealing more than 27,000 dollars worth of merchandise back in October of 2020 has pled guilty to a felony charge. Finger Lakes Times reports Reginald Hampton pled guilty to attempted burglary last week just days before his trial was set to begin. His sentencing is scheduled for April.
WATERLOO, NY
FL Radio Group

Multi Car Crash in Seneca Falls Wednesday

Seneca Falls Police and Fire Departments responded to a multi car crash just before noon Wednesday in front of McDonald’s on Route 414. Police say a vehicle attempted to cross the road from Tops to the fast food place when it failed to yield to a vehicle travelling Southbound. The Southbound car then left the roadway, causing it to hit a third vehicle at the McDonald’s entrance. All vehicles sustained heavy damage and had to be towed away. One person was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Longtime South Seneca Educator Dies in Car Accident

A longtime South Seneca School District teacher and a former school board died after a car crash last Thursday. Mary Church died in a multiple car and a tractor-trailer accident. Details of the accident have not yet been released by police. South Seneca School Superintendent Steve Zielinski posted a heartfelt...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Wednesday Night DWI Arrest in Wayland

State Police report the arrest of Elizabeth Collins for allegedly driving while intoxicated in the Village of Wayland Wednesday. Troopers say, around 10:00pm, they saw Collins’ outside her vehicle which was on the on the side of the road. After failing field sobriety testing, she was arrested and later released to a third party.
WAYLAND, NY
FL Radio Group

Drugs and Illegal Guns Found at Union Springs Home

A Union Springs man is facing multiple charges after a Thursday incident involving illegal handguns an drugs. The Cayuga County Sheriffs Office reports the arrest of Roberto Jackson, saying his parole officer found illegally possessed pistols and drugs during a routine check of his residence. After getting a search warrant, Deputies found and seized pharmaceuticals, cocaine, and fentanyl.
UNION SPRINGS, NY
FL Radio Group

Farmington Man Accused of Driving on a Suspended License

Canandaigua Police arrested a 66-year-old Farmington man for allegedly driving on a suspended license. Michael Gaddy was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation and unlicensed operator following a traffic stop of inadequate headlights. Gaddy was released on an appearance ticket. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes...
FARMINGTON, NY
FL Radio Group

Homeless Man Arrested on Canandaigua Bench Warrant

A homeless man was arrested by Canandaigua Police on a bench warrant issued out of Canandaigua City Court. Edward Galvin the Third is accused of not appearing in court regarding pending charges for criminal possession of a weapon, attempted assault, and menacing charges. Galvin was brought to the Ontario County...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca and Ontario Counties Issue Travel Advisories

Seneca County, NY (January 16, 2022) – Seneca County Sheriff Timothy Luce has issued a No Unnecessary Travel Advisory to take effect at 10 p.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022 in Seneca County. This travel advisory is issued as a result of the National Weather Service’s Winter Storm Warning for Seneca County.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Apartment Fire Displaces Residents

A Friday morning fire at a Geneva Apartment building has displaced residents of a unit. Finger Lakes Times reports the fire department responded to the 46 Genesee Street location around 7:30 in the morning and quickly put out the fire. Damage to the affected unit will require repairs which means...
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Mercy Flight Called to Fleming Dairy Farm After Accident

Mercy Flight had to be called Wednesday after a traumatic accident at a Dairy Farm in Fleming. Cayuga-Seneca Fire Wire reports an 18 year old was pinned between a beam and a lift at Lincoln Dairy. First responders from Fleming, Owasco, Southern Cayuga, and Union Springs were also at the scene.
ACCIDENTS
