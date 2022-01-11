ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson Brands acquires GWW Group Inc.

By Meg Wrather
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGibson Brands Inc. ended 2021 with an acquisition. The iconic Nashville company purchased GWW (General Wood Workers) Group Inc. at the end of December, Gibson announced in a news release on Friday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. GWW, a Wisconsin-based supplier of cases...

dcvelocity.com

Waev, Inc. acquires GEM and Taylor-Dunn brands from Polaris

Electric vehicle startup Waev, Inc., has purchased the GEM and Taylor-Dunn electric vehicle (EV) businesses from Polaris Inc. in a management buyout. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Waev was founded by five former Polaris leaders last year; the acquisition brings both brands under independent ownership. Waev’s headquarters are in Anaheim, Calif., where both the GEM and Taylor-Dunn vehicles are designed and built. GEM specializes in low-speed vehicles (LSVs) for personal and commercial use, and Taylor-Dunn makes EVs for industrial, commercial, and ground-support applications. “Waev’s ownership of GEM and Taylor-Dunn represents an exciting new era in the legacy of these brands. We are bringing new life to these businesses enabling growth well into the future,” Keith Simon, president and chief executive officer of Waev, said in a statement Monday. “Greater demand for electric vehicles along with advancements in EV technology open up opportunities for GEM and Taylor-Dunn in new applications and markets that we will invest in and pursue long term.”
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Salarius expands oncology drug pipeline with DeuteRx portfolio acquisition

Houston-based Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX) is expanding its oncology drug pipeline with an acquisition. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company inked an agreement to acquire a portfolio of clinical programs from Massachusetts-based DeuteRx LLC, including DeuteRx's lead candidate, SP-3164. To acquire DeuteRx's oral, small molecule-targeted protein degradation portfolio, Salarius paid $1.5 million in cash and 1 million shares of the company's common stock, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bizjournals

Tesla is losing its head of human resources to a startup

Tesla Inc.'s head of human resources is reportedly leaving the company to join a startup that offers a recruiting service. Heretofore one of the most prominent Black managers at Tesla, Valerie Capers Workman will become the chief legal officer at Stryder Corp, the company behind the Handshake job listing app, Bloomberg reported. Workman has been at Tesla for nearly four years and served as its vice president of people for the last 18 months.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Walmart is quietly preparing to enter the metaverse

Walmart appears to be venturing into the metaverse with plans to create its own cryptocurrency and collection of NFTs. The big-box retailer filed several new trademarks late last month that indicate its intent to make and sell virtual goods. In a separate filing, the company said it would offer users...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

