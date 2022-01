Campbell County Health (CCH) would like to provide the following information regarding the omicron-related surge in COVID-19 in our community, and changes to CCH protocols. Wyoming is expecting a surge in COVID-19 cases in the next few weeks as the Omicron variant spreads throughout the U.S. CCH is committed to mitigating the dangers of COVID-19 to both our staff and our patients. This variant is highly contagious and spreads easily. Though the virus appears milder for individuals without comorbidities, we are a hospital and the place of last resort for ill patients that need medical care.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO