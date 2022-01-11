ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

How to access live channels with Pluto TV and Google TV

By Keegan Prosser
Android Central
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle recently teamed up with Pluto TV to give Google TV users access to more than 300 free live channels, with the rollout already active on Chromecast with Google TV and some of the best 4K TVs from Sony and TCL. Here are the steps you need to take to access...

www.androidcentral.com

Comments / 1

Related
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

How to use Amazon Fire Stick

The Amazon Fire Stick is a streaming media device that transforms your TV into a smart one. It allows you to watch your favorite shows and movies from top services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney+, and Amazon Prime. Further, if you want to bypass having cable services, the Amazon...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this Vizio 65-inch TV today

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen, you should start by browsing Walmart TV deals. The retailer’s 4K TV deals come in all shapes and sizes, including a $98 discount for the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV that brings its price down to just $500, from its original price of $598, for an offer that may be too good for you to ignore.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
komando.com

Use a Roku? Check out this new Live TV section

Finding something to watch on television or your favorite streaming service can be a bit of a chore. You often spend more time browsing than watching with thousands of shows to choose from. If that sounds like you, these handy sites can help you find the streaming shows you’re looking for.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

The cheapest internet and TV bundles of 2022

Let's go ahead and get this out of the way: TV service can be expensive and confusing. Unlike home internet, which has largely improved over the years with faster speeds, competitive pricing, and tempting signup bonuses, traditional TV service, or "cable," seems to have gotten more costly and complicated. Bundling...
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is $550 at Best Buy for a limited time only

Nothing compares to seeing your favorite movies and TV shows displayed on a massive screen from the comfort of your own home. However, large TVs can get quite pricey, especially if they’re high-resolution 4K TV deals. If you’re looking for the most affordable way to make a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, then you should check out this insane offer from Best Buy. Right now, you can pick up the 70-inch Insignia F30 4K Smart TV for only $550, which is a huge $200 discount from the original price tag of $750. That’s one of the best 70-inch TV deals around. If you’re interested in this amazingly affordable big-screen TV, hit the Buy Now button below and get it right now. Otherwise, keep reading learn more about this 70-inch stunner from Insignia.
TV SHOWS
Digital Trends

This 65-inch TV is down to $478 at Walmart (we can’t believe it either)

It’s no longer out of your reach to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen to a massive display, as there’s no shortage of 4K TV deals that you can avail of. Walmart is a good source for such offers, with the retailer’s 65-inch TV deals currently including this $70 discount for the 65-inch Philips 4K Android Smart TV, which brings its price down to a more affordable $478 from its original price of $548.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Tv#Android Tv#Pluto Tv#Youtube Tv#Live Tv#Chromecast#Peacock Premium#Sling Tv
knowtechie.com

Cutting the cord: The best alternatives to cable and satellite TV

We’ve all heard the term cutting the cord many times by now. It’s easier to cut the cord with the rise of streaming services. All you need is to choose the best service for yourself and visit www.howtowatch.com.au for more details. The benefits are clear; it will cost...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

5 Google Maps tricks you’ll wonder how you lived without

Because Google Maps boasts an extensive and growing list of features, making all of them visible at a glance within the app would be nothing short of a convoluted mess and UI nightmare. As a result, Google has wisely opted to hide some of Google Maps' more interesting and advanced features. But not to fear, we've compiled a list of 5 Google Maps hacks you probably had no idea existed.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Netflix kicks off 2022 with surprise price hikes for all of its plans

If one of your New Year's Resolutions was to be more frugal with your money in 2022, we have some bad news for you. On Friday, Netflix announced price hikes for all of its monthly subscription plans in the US and Canada. The new prices take effect immediately for new members, so if you try to sign up for Netflix for the first time today, the new plans will be the only choices you have.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Google
makeuseof.com

How to Access and Use Roku's New Live TV Zone to Watch Free Live TV

Roku is making it easier for users to quickly access live TV content. We’ll let you know more about the streaming giant’s new Live TV Zone and how to access it. The new Live TV Zone offers fast access to Roku’s Live TV Channel Guide (powered by The Roku Channel) with more than 200 free linear channels touching on a wide range of genres like news, sports, kids/family, lifestyle, music, crime, reality, sci-fi, Spanish language, and more.
TV & VIDEOS
Android Central

P5 connection to projector

Anyone have any luck with connecting their Pixel 5 to a projector? I have the cable that the manufacturer suggested and it does not work. The cable is a 3 in 1 HDMI/USB-C/USB for power. When connected it gets no signal. When connected with the same cable to my backup...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

How to buy a TV: Winter 2022 update

The holidays are over, which means that it's time for NFL playoff football. Families all over the country are gathering in their living rooms to root for their favorite teams in the hopes that they will land in the Big Game. In the tech world, the lead-up to the Super Bowl signals the tail end of TV bargain hunting season.
NFL
thestreamable.com

Pluto TV Adds 3 New Channels, Including Drew Barrymore Show Highlights and BBC Kids

Three more channels arrived on Pluto TV’s free, ad-supported streaming content platform — “Best of The Drew Barrymore Show,” “Acapulco Shore,” and “BBC Kids.” You can currently find all three stations under Pluto TV’s “Featured” block, as well as in the Entertainment (Barrymore), En Español (Acapulco Shore), and Kids sections (BBC Kids).
TV SHOWS
Android Central

Google Meet gains Companion Mode on Nest Hub Max for hybrid meetings

Google launches Companion Mode for Google Meet. Companion Mode allows meeting participants to use devices as second screens to interact with the meeting. The new functionality is compatible with Google Meet hardware and the Nest Hub Max. After announcing Companion Mode for Google Meet in September last year, Google is...
TECHNOLOGY
c21media.net

BBCS launches FAST kids channels on Pluto TV US

NEWS BRIEF: BBC Studios has launched two FAST channels for children on ViacomCBS-owned Pluto TV in the US. BBC Kids and Ninos por BBC are the first children-dedicated FAST channels from BBC Studios and will bring over 450 hours of English- and Spanish-language programming to Pluto TV. Series on the channels include Sarah & Duck, Andy’s Prehistoric Adventures, Mr Bloom’s Nursery and Swashbuckle.
TV & VIDEOS
Android Central

Facebook Portal+ (2021) review: Quirky traits hinder an otherwise excellent experience

The use of video calling apps has grown a lot in the past couple of years. Not only has the use of these services expanded, so have the hardware options that take advantage of them. The most common way to use apps like Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp is through one of the best Android phones, but when possible, using a larger screen can lead to a better experience. That's what the new Facebook Portal+ (2021) aims to offer consumers.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy