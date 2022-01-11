ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-11 19:03:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-12 07:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest...

CBS News

Powerful winter storm slams East Coast with heavy snow, whipping winds and freezing rain

A powerful winter storm that slammed the Southeast over the weekend was moving north Monday, causing widespread power outages and covering roads in a mix of snow and ice. The storm pounded Interstate 90 in western Pennsylvania as its triple punch of heavy snow, whipping winds and freezing rain headed into the Northeast. It also created chaos for cars on North Carolina's highways, including in Durham, where crews worked late into the night to remove a tractor trailer that flipped above an overpass. The driver was taken to the hospital.
