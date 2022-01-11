ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manasquan, NJ

Manasquan school district plans ‘test to stay’ COVID initiative

By Sanne Young
Star News Group
Star News Group
 6 days ago
MANASQUAN — Plans are underway to offer on-campus rapid COVID-19 testing to students Manasquan schools to cut back on quarantining and allow those who have had close contact to be in class.

The board of education at its Jan. 6 meeting approved a laboratory service agreement with the Plescia Medical firm in Wall Township to provide on-campus rapid antigen nasal swabs and diagnostic services through June 30. The agreement sets a rate of $110 per hour for a 15-hour workweek, from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m on school days.

Superintendent Frank Kasyan said a video about the district’s new test-to-stay effort will be sent out to the community, explaining the process.

Mr. Kasyan said, “We’re here to keep students in school, and safe and secure.”

The original plan was to start the program this week on Jan. 10, but it was delayed until Jan. 17 because of  uncertainty over quickly procuring enough tests.

District Business Administrator Peter Crawley said, “We are hoping to start a test-to-stay program that would allow for any student who is in quarantine due to being in close contact –  not positive with COVID. They could come prior to the start of school and take an antigen test and then be allowed in school.”

“That requires a significant amount of antigen tests, which if you watch the news, are not readily available,” Mr. Crawley said. He said that last week the district had on hand about 100 test kits from the state teacher-testing program, and is expecting another shipment.

“It’s still unclear when we will get it. It will be the nurse practitioner who is administering the test, and we are under contract to receive 700 tests from her. She has reached out to her vendor …

“So right now, our optimistic goal is to start on the 17th of January, and limit the number of kids who are missing school.”

