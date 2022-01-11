For 50 years, since 1971, she’s been our lady of the school lunch ladies

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Deep in her deep-dish life, in a New Orleans school lunchroom, Rosie Jackson’s got the menu memorized.

From mac and cheese to green beans.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood says Rose memorized it because Rosie wrote it.

At New Orleans Public Schools, Rosie Jackson is the first lady of lunch ladies.

Bill Wood says, “in school teachers get respect, sometimes, but our school lunch ladies, we love you.”

Rosie Jackson says, “students love school lunch ladies because they nourish their bodies and love their good cooking”

She’s been in the lunch line since 1971.

After half a century, working her way to the top and to the title of Executive Director of Child Nutrition.

Rosie is responsible for feeding 45,000 kids every day.

She calls her cafeterias, cafes. And the kids who do lunch here, they’re her customers.

Her picky customers.



Food for the brain gets served from the heart of the New Orleans top chef, queen of school cuisine, our lady of the lunch room.

She’s New Orleans’ very own lunch lady, Rosie Jackson.

Bill Wood has one last question for Rosie Jackson, “can I get an extra helping of green beans?”

Rosie Jackson says, “if you promise to eat them all!”



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.