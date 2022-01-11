10 fire crews battle early morning house fire in Fredonia

Several fire crews in Chautauqua County responded to fight a large house fire in Fredonia early Tuesday morning.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, fire crews were first called out to the blaze just before 6:00 a.m. at a home on Center Street.

The Fredonia Fire Chief said the house was fully engulfed when crews arrived and all fire hydrants in the area were frozen so water had to be trucked in which made it difficult to fight the fire.

While fighting the fire the house collapsed onto itself. A total of 10 crews were called out to assist and five water transport vehicles were used to bring in water.

At this point, it is not clear if anyone has been hurt or how the fire started.