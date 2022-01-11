NYC issues 'Code Blue' alert for freezing temperatures today

Add an extra layer to whatever you wore yesterday, as temperatures are set to hover in the high teens and low 20s for the entirety of today.

The city has issued a "Code Blue" alert and is asking anyone who sees a homeless person outside in the cold to call 311 to assist them.

The freezing weather brings some serious concerns for those who have to be outdoors. Potential exposure to the cold for prolonged periods of time could bring on hypothermia, a condition more likely to occur with children or the elderly.

Symptoms include inability to concentrate, poor coordination, slurred speech, and drowsiness.

If your body temperature drops below 95 degrees, get emergency assistance immediately.