Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid get brutally honest when talking about Travis Kelce’s record-setting touchdown pass on Sunday. In their Wild Card round against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kelce became the only player in NFL history to throw a touchdown pass, catch for a TD and record over 100 receiving yards in a single playoff game. He accomplished the most crucial aspect of the feat early in the fourth quarter when Andy Reid devised a plan to have him throw the ball two yards away from the end zone.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO