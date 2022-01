I’ve always been willing to go full kimono with you, so why not start this year by doing so again? 2021 kicked my butt. I was invited to many fire drills and, with a penchant toward the parental, took on the worries, doubts and fears of the entrepreneurs I serve. For the first time since I founded this business, I felt depleted. There were days I had to force myself to mount my now infamous treadmill desk and log onto Zoom. There were times when this felt like just a job, which scared me. When I left my corporate life of 25-plus years, I promised myself that I would never again have just a job.

