Constellation Brands Offers Excellent Risk-Reward

Adyen continues to be perfectly positioned for all the trends accelerated by COVID-19 by offering indispensable and comprehensive solutions to merchants. Adyen (OTCPK:ADYEY)(OTCPK:ADYYF) is a company that is clearly beneficially positioned in the current day and age. Trends of digitalisation, promoting ecommerce and more digital solutions at the point of sale, have put Adyen on the receiving end of some momentous changes at the impulse of widespread lockdowns. With the fact that many people are adopting digital methods, which are undeniably more convenient for both merchant and purchaser, also means that there is no going back, even after things calm down with the pandemic. With low churn rates and great repeat business rates, Adyen is clearly executing well too. However, while we are confident that it can achieve growth in the mid-market and in North America as it has in Europe, the valuation is to dear and does not offer a compelling opportunity. We pass on Adyen.

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO