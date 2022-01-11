Pulse biosciences expects preliminary 4Q and FY21 revenues below the consensus

Archer Aviation has the potential to be huge if they can execute and investors are willing to wait 3-6 years for potentially multi-bagger returns. Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) has dipped significantly following their SPAC merger moving down around 62% over the same period. Archer Aviation operates an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft to carry passengers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. The company has plans to sell around $1.5 Billion in aircraft to United Airlines (UAL) in the future and could potentially revolutionize short-mid distance travel for the wealthy (Figure 1). The stock has struggled greatly of late as it dips along with Cathie Woods ARK funds. This has led to a massive discount in retrospect to future earnings and could be a multi-bagger if all goes well over the next 3-5 years.
Comments / 0