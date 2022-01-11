ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kazakh leader says Russian-led troops will pull out after quelling unrest

Shropshire Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Kassym-Jomart Tokayev blamed the unrest on foreign-backed ‘terrorists’. The president of Kazakhstan has announced that a Russia-led security alliance will start pulling out its troops from the country in two days after completing its mission. The mostly Russian troops were deployed to Kazakhstan last week by...

www.shropshirestar.com

AFP

Ex-Kazakh president's relatives lose major posts after unrest

The influential son-in-law of Kazakhstan's ex-president resigned as head of the leading business lobby Monday after public anger at perceived corruption in the Central Asian country precipitated a power struggle and a deadly crisis. Following days of internet shutdown, prosecutors said Saturday the unrest that began at the start of the year with peaceful protests over energy price hikes had left 225 people dead, including 19 law enforcement and military personnel. Timur Kulibayev, 55, confirmed his resignation from the Atameken business lobby in a statement posted on the group's website in the latest sign that the former first family has lost out in a tussle at the top. "From today, I decided to resign as the elected Chairman of the Presidium of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs 'Atameken'," Kulibayev said in the statement.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Kazakhstan activists recall path from protest to bloodshed

The mass protests in Kazakhstan began peacefully over the New Year's weekend, with marchers denouncing a sharp rise in fuel prices. They spread quickly from the western part of the Central Asian nation to more populous areas, eventually reaching its largest city of Almaty But something changed over the course of a week.Groups of armed men appeared in Almaty, with some seen riding in cars without license plates or with their faces covered. Marchers at the peaceful protests say these men began urging them to storm government buildings, promising to give them guns.Clashes with police soon broke out, and...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Violent unrest in Kazakhstan has left 225 people dead, authorities say

Authorities on Sunday revised the death toll from bloody protests that erupted in early January in Kazakhstan to 225.Serik Shalabayev, the head of the criminal prosecution at the prosecutor’s office said “the bodies of 225 people were delivered to morgues, of which 19 were law enforcement officers and military personnel.”He added that others were “armed bandits who participated in terrorist attacks. Unfortunately, civilians have also become victims of acts of terrorism.”The mass protests erupted in early January and the government said some 50,000 people joined the uprising. On 5 January, crowds torched several government buildings, banks and shops in major...
PROTESTS
AFP

Questions persist over Kazakh version of deadly unrest

As the dust settles on lethal clashes in Kazakhstan that prompted authorities to call in Russian-led troops, questions are mounting over the authoritarian government's handling of the unprecedented crisis. "Not only have citizens got questions for the 'elites', but they also have questions for each other." cr/as/bp
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nursultan Nazarbayev
AFP

Kazakh prosecutors say 225 people have died in unrest

Violent unrest in Kazakhstan that began with peaceful protests in early January over energy prices has left 225 people dead, authorities said Saturday, in a dramatic increase on previous tolls. Authorities in Kazakhstan have blamed the violence on bandits and international "terrorists" that they said hijacked the protests that saw the epicentre of unrest move from the west to the country's largest city Almaty.
PROTESTS
104.1 WIKY

Factbox-Former Kazakh leader’s family wealth in spotlight after unrest

ALMATY (Reuters) – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hinted on Tuesday that associates of his predecessor and former patron Nursultan Nazarbayev needed to share their wealth with the public to help alleviate discontent after a week of violent unrest. Nazarbayev, 81, was the longest-serving leader of any former Soviet state,...
WORLD
Business Insider

Kazakhstan says 164 were killed in a week of bloody protests only quelled after the threat to shoot demonstrators on sight and the arrival of Russian troops

Official figures state 164 people have been killed in protests, up from the previous figure of 44. The office of the Kazakh president has said about 5,800 people have been detained by police. Russian military units have entered to assist Kazakh forces in quelling the unrest. Kazakhstan's health ministry has...
PROTESTS
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Kazakh president: Forces can shoot to kill to quell unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — Kazakhstan’s president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent. The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Alliance#Kazakhstan#Russian#Csto#Soviet#Central Asian
Reuters

Britain says it is supplying anti-tank weapons to Ukraine

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday it was supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons to help it defend itself from a potential invasion, during a stand-off with Russia which has massed troops near the Ukrainian border. Western countries say they fear Russia is preparing a pretext for a...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian invasion of Ukraine ‘inevitable and imminent’

A Russian invasion of Ukraine is “inevitable and imminent”, a Conservative MP claimed last night.It comes after suggestions from US officials that Russia had prepositioned a group of operatives to conduct a false-flag operation to justify invading Ukraine.White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the Kremlin was laying the groundwork for an attack through a social media disinformation campaign framing Kiev as the aggressor.Speaking on Friday, Tobias Ellwood, chairman of the Commons defence committee, said: “I am afraid an invasion by Russian forces is inevitable and imminent and we have allowed this to happen.“We had the opportunity to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine says Russia waging ‘hybrid war’ after cyberattack on government websites

Ukraine has accused Russia of mounting a “hybrid war” after a massive cyberattack left much of the country without heat, light and access to money.As around 100,000 Russian troops gather near the border, the country has been “building up its forces” online too, the Ukrainian government said. Officials in Kiev say they have evidence Moscow was behind the attack, which knocked out key government websites on Friday.Tensions are high on the Ukrainian border, where the threat of a Russian invasion looms. Diplomatic talks to resolve the standoff appear to have stalled, and the US has suggested Moscow is preparing for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian incursion into Ukraine would ‘violate freedom and sovereignty’ – Wallace

An invasion by Russia into Ukraine would violate the “most basic freedoms and sovereignty”, the Defence Secretary has said following a visit to Scandinavia.Issuing a second warning in a week to Moscow Ben Wallace said there would be “consequences” of any Russian aggression towards Ukraine.On Monday, he fired a shot across the bows, telling an event in London that Britain would “stand up to bullies”, no matter how far away the conflict.Tensions on the Ukrainian border continue to be fraught, with the US suggesting Moscow is preparing for a “false-flag operation” in order to spark an incursion into neighbouring...
POLITICS
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
Washington Examiner

Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
POLITICS
AFP

Ukraine says has 'evidence' Russia behind cyberattack

Ukraine said Sunday it had evidence that Russia was behind a massive cyberattack that knocked out key government websites this past week, as Microsoft warned the hack could be far worse than first thought. Tensions are at an all-time high between Ukraine and Russia, which Kyiv accuses of having massed troops on its border ahead of a possible invasion. On Friday, Washington also accused Russia of sending saboteurs trained in explosives to stage an incident that could be the pretext to invade its pro-Western neighbour. "All the evidence points to Russia being behind the cyberattack," the Ukrainian digital transformation ministry said in a statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Turkey's Erdogan in Albania to boost bilateral ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday visited Albania to talk with Prime Minister Edi Rama on strengthening bilateral ties and also inaugurate new apartments funded by Turkey for Albanians left homeless by the 2019 earthquake. Upon landing Erdogan immediately headed to the northwestern town of Lac, 50 kilometers (30 miles) northwest of the capital Tirana where Turkey has funded the building of a complex with 522 apartments at a cost of 42 million euros ($48 million).An international conference less than two months after the Nov. 26, 2019, earthquake which killed 51 people and left 17,000 homeless, committed...
WORLD
Washington Post

Even if Putin doesn’t seize all of Ukraine, he has a larger strategy. The U.S. needs one, too.

John R. Bolton served as national security adviser under President Donald Trump and is the author of “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.”. Russia’s focus on Ukraine is certainly intense. The Kremlin has massed troops and equipment along their common border; launched major cyberattacks against Kyiv’s government computer systems; planted operatives in the eastern Donbas region who could stage false-flag operations as pretexts for Russian invasion; and escalated a long-standing insistence that Ukraine is not a legitimate sovereign state.
POLITICS

