Blue Plate Café closing its doors after 20 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A popular East Memphis restaurant is closing its doors after more than 20 years of serving up homestyle food.

The Blue Plate Cafe on Poplar is known for its big southern breakfast. They are scheduled to close their doors on Jan. 23.

The restaurant has tried to keep the business going after the owner, Mike Richmond, passed away last October. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to do so.

Blue Plate Cafe posted this statement on their Facebook account :

“We are SO thrilled you are coming to see us before we close. You have cried with us, prayed for us, and loved us well. We are having new visitors too. It’s so awesome to go out this way. We love the crowd AND it puts a lot of pressure on our small staff. Please be patient & kind. January 23rd is our last day. It’s been great to serve Memphis so long. Thank you.”

The café also stated that there may be a possibility of reopening at a later date at a new location.

