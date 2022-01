Hi. Hope everyone is doing well here in 2022! First forgive me for any information I lack. I'm just an old guy who prefers to buy cash "new" older top model Notes for a discount because it works for me. Since now the option for the US is between being able to root vs carrier aggregation, having my phone reliable for communication is top priority for me so Snapdragon it is...unfortunately. Saying that, I currently have a Note 8 U1 that still working flawlessly and with CCSWE I'm able to disable what I consider bloatware and apps that I don't use daily and that gives me fantastic battery life even 2 years in. Obviously having the U1 firmware helps not having T-Mobile's crapware installed, including that bright-ass annoying splash logo at boot-up...and that's what I'm getting at.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO