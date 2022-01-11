ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Morning Forecast – Tuesday, January 11th

By Lexi Birmingham
myarklamiss.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST MONROE, LA. – (01/11/22) TODAY: Happy Tuesday! It will be another mostly sunny and cool day this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 50s, which is near seasonal for this time of the year with winds light and varying in different directions. High pressure will stay in control to keep...

www.myarklamiss.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KEYT

Monday morning forecast January 17th

Temperatures are lowering a few degrees Monday. Most of the region will be in the low to mid 60s. If you are going to any MLK Day ceremonies outside, it's a good idea to bring a light rain jacket. An upper low is moving across California from west of Point...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

MLK Day Off To A Cold Start, Sunny Skies Ahead With Highs In Lower 60s

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – We are off to a cold start with temperatures in the 30s. A beautiful MLK day ahead with sunny skies, light winds and highs in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be our warmest of the week with highs in the mid 70s, partly cloudy skies, and breezy southwesterly winds 15-25 mph. Changes arrive Wednesday as another arctic front slides through North Texas. It passes through mid-morning shifting our winds out of the north 15-25 mph with partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible as the front moves through although most areas will remain dry. Cold air settles in behind the front and sticks with us through the end of the work week. Thursday through Saturday mornings we start off in the 20s!  
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Monday, January 17 Morning Forecast

Milder air begins to take over the Ozarks as we progress through the next couple of days as NW flow aloft continues. This pattern will keep us quiet as we begin the workweek with highs rounding out in the lower 40s. Temperatures surge back into the mid-50s tomorrow as a stronger southerly breeze develops ahead of our next cold front. As more moisture streams up into the viewing area, we’ll see a little more cloud cover developing and that trend continues into our Wednesday. For the most part, this boundary pushes through the Ozarks dry but a stray shower or two is a possibility, especially south of metro. Much colder air takes over Wednesday as the cold front slides in with temperatures tumbling throughout our Hump Day. Highs early in the day will start off around freezing, then dip into the 20s by afternoon. Lows are going to be bitter as we awaken on Thursday with temps in the single digits. High pressure takes over for the latter half of the week which does keep us on the colder side of things. Highs stay well below average on Thursday and Friday both with highs in the 20s and 30s. Sunshine prevails as well through this coming weekend with highs starting to rebound. Afternoon readings look to rise back into the upper 40s and lower 50s by this coming Sunday under mainly sunny conditions.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Monroe, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy