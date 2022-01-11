ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Jan 11th Forecast First

By Chris Knoll
westernslopenow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are seeing a little more cloud cover this morning. Even with the cloudier skies morning lows are still cold with both Glenwood Springs and Gunnison seeing subzero temperature this morning. Cloud cover will start to...

www.westernslopenow.com

Comments / 0

Related
oc-breeze.com

Seven day local weather forecast for Jan. 16 through Jan. 22

Seven day local weather forecast for Jan. 16 through Jan. 22. Details for seven day local weather forecast for Jan. 16 through Jan. 22. Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
westernslopenow.com

Jan 17th Forecast First

We will see another dry start to the week on the Western Slope. There will be clearer skies to start the day, meaning morning lows are on the cold side with Glenwood Springs and Gunnison seeing real temperatures close to 0 degrees. Winds will stay on the mild side for the day so wind chills will be manageable. Highs will be warming up to the 40s for majority of the Western Slope, and cloudier skies will start to move in for the afternoon hours. Cloud cover will continue to increase as we move through the overnight hours causing morning lows to be much warmer for tomorrow. A cold front will move through the front range tomorrow, but the Western Slope will continue to stay dry for the most part with one or two pop up showers possible over the mountain tops. Dry weather will continue into Thursday with Friday shot at precipitation in the region.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

MLK Day Off To A Cold Start, Sunny Skies Ahead With Highs In Lower 60s

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – We are off to a cold start with temperatures in the 30s. A beautiful MLK day ahead with sunny skies, light winds and highs in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be our warmest of the week with highs in the mid 70s, partly cloudy skies, and breezy southwesterly winds 15-25 mph. Changes arrive Wednesday as another arctic front slides through North Texas. It passes through mid-morning shifting our winds out of the north 15-25 mph with partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible as the front moves through although most areas will remain dry. Cold air settles in behind the front and sticks with us through the end of the work week. Thursday through Saturday mornings we start off in the 20s!  
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Elevations#Sunrise#Sunny Skies#San Juans
lynnwoodtimes.com

Gloom, fog, and rain forecast for the week of Jan. 16

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 16, 2022 – The National Weather Service forecasts the likelihood of rain and fog for the week of January 16 through January 23, in Lynnwood and throughout Snohomish County. Daily temperatures are to fluctuate between 35°F to 49°F. We will kick off the week...
LYNNWOOD, WA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Week Starts Warm, Cold Air On Its Way

By Callie Zanandrie (CBS4) – If you liked the weather on Saturday and Sunday, you are going to love the weather on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day! Temperatures will continue to climb, with highs above normal near 60 degrees in the Denver metro area. We will have plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. (credit: CBS) The next storm system moves into the area on Tuesday. Highs will stay mild in the mid 50s. We’ll see increasing clouds and gusty winds. A weak storm system associated with a cold front will bring colder temperatures with light scattered snow possible on Wednesday. As of now, we aren’t expecting much accumulation. The big change you’ll notice on Wednesday is that temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees with daytime highs in the low 30s.  
DENVER, CO
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast | 1/17AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Monday! As you’re waking up the clear skies have allowed for temperatures to drop into the 20s with wind chills in the teens for some locations. This afternoon will climb into the upper 50s and low to mid 60s, which is above-average for mid January standards. While winds are currently out of the north, they’ll turn towards the south after 9 this morning increasing to 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts as high as the low 20s.
LAWTON, OK
KEYT

Sunday Evening Forecast Jan 16th

A very interesting day with challenging forecast conditions. We have a couple of dominate weather systems that normally are exclusive of each other. Currently there are no watches or advisories for either wind or rain, but mild Santa Anas are still blowing across parts of Southern California and sprinkles are possible in early next week.
SANTA ANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy