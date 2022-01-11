Jan 11th Forecast First

We will see another dry start to the week on the Western Slope. There will be clearer skies to start the day, meaning morning lows are on the cold side with Glenwood Springs and Gunnison seeing real temperatures close to 0 degrees. Winds will stay on the mild side for the day so wind chills will be manageable. Highs will be warming up to the 40s for majority of the Western Slope, and cloudier skies will start to move in for the afternoon hours. Cloud cover will continue to increase as we move through the overnight hours causing morning lows to be much warmer for tomorrow. A cold front will move through the front range tomorrow, but the Western Slope will continue to stay dry for the most part with one or two pop up showers possible over the mountain tops. Dry weather will continue into Thursday with Friday shot at precipitation in the region.

