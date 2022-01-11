ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BofA Securities Sees MercadoLibre (MELI) Doubling to $2000

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

BofA Securities analyst Robert Ford Agullar reiterated a Buy rating and...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Charter Communications (CHTR) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas analyst Kohulan Paramaguru downgraded Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Dives 450 Points As Stock Sell-Off Accelerates; Banks Fall But Chip Stocks Rally

The stock market sell-off accelerated Friday afternoon as the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 450 points to dip below its 50-day moving average. The Dow Jones industrials lost 1.2%, the S&P 500 fell 0.9% and the Nasdaq gave up 0.8% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 slumped 1.5%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Thursday.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades Talis Biomedical Corp. (TLIS) to Underperform

BofA Securities analyst Derik de Bruin downgraded Talis Biomedical Corp. (NASDAQ: TLIS) from Neutral to Underperform with a price target of $3.00. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Talis Biomedical Corp. click here. For more ratings news on Talis Biomedical Corp. click here. Shares of Talis Biomedical...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Goldman Sachs Downgrades Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. (NDAQ) to Sell

Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Blostein downgraded Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) from Neutral to Sell. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. click here. For more ratings news on Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. click here. Shares of Nasdaq OMX Group Inc. closed at...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Office Properties (OPI) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend; 8.1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Office Properties (NASDAQ: OPI) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share, or $2.2 annualized. The dividend will be payable on February 17, 2022, to stockholders of record on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

DESRI Inc (DESR) Files IPO Registration Statement

DESRI Inc (NASDAQ: DESR) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a top-five, pure-play, renewable energy independent power producer, or IPP, in the United States based on total gross capacity of operating projects as of September 30, 2021, according to Wood Mackenzie. We develop, construct, own, and operate high-quality renewable energy projects across the country. Since 2010, we have been building a dynamic company that we believe is poised for success in a rapidly evolving industry. Our diversified portfolio of utility-scale, renewable energy assets includes 67 solar and wind power generation and battery storage projects in 25 states representing 6,468 MW of capacity across contracted pre-construction, construction, and operational phases."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) to Underperform

BofA Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith downgraded FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Pure Storage (PSTG) CEO Call Takeaways - BofA Securities

BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated a Buy rating and $34.00 price target on Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) after hosting ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Dell (DELL) CEO Call is Bullish for 5 Reasons - BofA Securities

BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated a Buy rating and $68.00 price target on Dell (NYSE: DELL) after hosting a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Duke Energy (DUK) PT Raised to $108 at BofA Securities

BofA Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith raised the price target on Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) to $108.00 (from $100.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

