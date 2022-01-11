BofA Securities Sees MercadoLibre (MELI) Doubling to $2000

DESRI Inc (NASDAQ: DESR) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are a top-five, pure-play, renewable energy independent power producer, or IPP, in the United States based on total gross capacity of operating projects as of September 30, 2021, according to Wood Mackenzie. We develop, construct, own, and operate high-quality renewable energy projects across the country. Since 2010, we have been building a dynamic company that we believe is poised for success in a rapidly evolving industry. Our diversified portfolio of utility-scale, renewable energy assets includes 67 solar and wind power generation and battery storage projects in 25 states representing 6,468 MW of capacity across contracted pre-construction, construction, and operational phases."

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO