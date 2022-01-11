ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Would You Accept A Pig's Heart? A Man With Terminal Heart Disease Did And Is Now Recovering

Business Times
Business Times
 6 days ago

The University of Maryland Medicine announced in a news release Monday that a 57-year-old Maryland man is doing well three days after receiving a genetically engineered pig heart in a first-of-its-kind transplant surgery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JSjdO_0diSBTdU00
Would You Accept A Pig's Heart? A Man With Terminal Heart Disease Did And Is Now Recoveringunsplash.com

David Bennett had terminal heart disease, and the pig heart was "the only currently available option," according to the release. After reviewing his medical records, Bennett was deemed ineligible for a conventional heart transplant or an artificial heart pump.

"It was either die or do this transplant. I want to live. I know it's a shot in the dark, but it's my last choice," Bennett said before the surgery, according to the release.

Click To Read The Full Story

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Powerful winter storm slams East Coast with heavy snow, whipping winds and freezing rain

A powerful winter storm that slammed the Southeast over the weekend was moving north Monday, causing widespread power outages and covering roads in a mix of snow and ice. The storm pounded Interstate 90 in western Pennsylvania as its triple punch of heavy snow, whipping winds and freezing rain headed into the Northeast. It also created chaos for cars on North Carolina's highways, including in Durham, where crews worked late into the night to remove a tractor trailer that flipped above an overpass. The driver was taken to the hospital.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Health
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pig#Artificial Heart#Heart Transplant
Business Times

Business Times

26K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Business Times is a trusted source of real-time news, intelligence, and analysis on the forces reshaping China and global economy.

 https://www.btimesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy