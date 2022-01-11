The University of Maryland Medicine announced in a news release Monday that a 57-year-old Maryland man is doing well three days after receiving a genetically engineered pig heart in a first-of-its-kind transplant surgery.

Would You Accept A Pig's Heart? A Man With Terminal Heart Disease Did And Is Now Recovering unsplash.com

David Bennett had terminal heart disease, and the pig heart was "the only currently available option," according to the release. After reviewing his medical records, Bennett was deemed ineligible for a conventional heart transplant or an artificial heart pump.

"It was either die or do this transplant. I want to live. I know it's a shot in the dark, but it's my last choice," Bennett said before the surgery, according to the release.