Tesla Aims To Lock Down Carbon Neutral US Nickel Source In New Deal

Cover picture for the articleSince their inception, many have criticized Tesla and other EV manufacturers for being less eco-friendly than they purport to be. While electric vehicles aren’t burning oil and don’t emit harmful gasses, there’s another layer to consider: producing batteries isn’t the cleanest business. Not only is...

The Independent

Tesla inks deal to get key battery component outside China

Tesla is turning to Mozambique for a key component in its electric car batteries in what analysts believe is a first-of-its-kind deal designed to reduce its dependence on China for graphite.Elon Musk's company signed an agreement last month with Australia s Syrah Resources, which operates one of the world’s largest graphite mines in the southern African country. It's a unique partnership between an electric vehicle manufacturer and a producer of the mineral that is critical for lithium-ion batteries. The value of the deal hasn't been released.Tesla will buy the material from the company's processing plant in Vidalia, Louisiana, which...
Minnesota State
ABQJournal

Coalition will power move to a carbon-neutral New Mexico

By embracing a science-based and community-supported roadmap to a carbon-neutral future, New Mexico and the intermountain West can protect vital energy-sector jobs and create rewarding new employment opportunities, stimulate new clean-energy industries in local communities, and keep tax revenues flowing while transitioning to a sustainable economy. We have a unique...
The Independent

Tesla travels 1,200km on a single charge with breakthrough battery

A Tesla vehicle equipped with a next-generation battery was able to travel more than 1,200km (750 miles) on a single charge.The first road test of the Gemini battery, developed by Detroit-based startup Our Next Energy (ONE), achieved nearly double the typical range that a standard Tesla Model S is able to achieve, and more than the highest range of any mass-produced gasoline-powered vehicles.Travelling across Michigan, the results “set a new benchmark for the entire automotive industry”, according to ONE founder and CEO Mujeeb Ijaz.“We want to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles by eliminating range anxiety, which holds back most...
Carscoops

Tesla Cybertruck Production Now Reportedly Pushed Back To Q1 2023

Since the Cybertrunk made its public debut back in 2019, fans of the electric truck that looks like nothing else have been clamoring for the EV to make it into production. But according to a recent report, Tesla could be pushing the Cybertruck’s launch back to 2023. This report...
Elon Musk
Seekingalpha.com

Talon Metals Secures Nickel Supply Deal With Tesla But Looks Expensive

The company inked a deal with Tesla that includes the supply of 75,000 tonnes of nickel concentrate over six years, which are worth $1.68 billion at today’s nickel prices. On 10 January, US-focused nickel miner Talon Metals' (OTCPK:TLOFF) received significant media coverage after it announced that it inked a supply agreement with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) that includes the delivery of at least 75,000 tonnes of nickel concentrate over a period of six years. This deal is worth $1.68 billion at today's price of nickel and I was curious about the financials of Talon Metals’ 51%-owned Tamarack project in Minnesota. In my view, it’s a compelling project with good exploration potential but the valuation of the company looks very high right now. According to the 2021 updated preliminary economic assessment (PEA), Tamarack has a net present value (NPV) ranging from $520 million to $569 million depending on the development scenario and this is at a pretty high nickel price of $8 per pound. Yet, Talon Metals has a market valuation of $404.1 million as of the time of writing despite owning just over half of the project. Let’s review.
Carscoops

BMW Won’t Bring Battery Cell Manufacture In-House Amid Tech Uncertainty

BMW is taking a pragmatic approach to battery manufacture, as it opts not to bring battery cell production in-house. This is despite the transition to EVs being faster than expected for the German automaker, with EV sales doubling and order books full. Homegrown rivals Daimler and Volkswagen both have direct...
BBC

Energy firm E.On apologises for sending socks to customers

Energy supplier E.On has said it is "incredibly sorry" for sending socks to customers in a bid to encourage them to turn the heating down. It is the second major supplier to admit to a marketing gaffe when customers are facing a cost of living squeeze driven by energy prices.
MIT Technology Review

Cloud technologies help corporations achieve carbon neutrality

The past two years of pandemic-related challenges have accelerated the adoption of cloud across industry at an unprecedented rate. This increased investment in cloud can serve to reinvigorate sustainability goals and provide the ability to measure the impact of an investment. The consequences of climate change are no longer theoretical, and corporate leaders are taking responsibility. While many corporations agree on the imperative to change, sifting through the noise to identify a path to achieve neutrality is complicated.
B105

Proposed Nickel Mine Near Duluth Signs Huge Deal With Tesla

Tesla is one of the worldwide leaders in electric vehicles and a key ingredient in any EV is the battery used to power it, now a proposed mine near Duluth will play a major part in their construction. Talon Metals' Tamarack mine location located about 55 miles from Duluth signed...
just-auto.com

Vitesco aims for carbon neutrality along value chain by 2040

Vitesco says it wants to achieve carbon neutrality along its entire value chain by 2040 at the latest. The supplier maintains it is “going well beyond its direct environmental impact” (scopes 1 and 2), which the company seeks to make completely climate-neutral by 2030. The objective is to...
kfgo.com

Nickel mine developer has major commitment from Tesla

TAMARACK, Minn. – The company that plans to develop a nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota has made a major supply deal with Tesla, the electric vehicle maker. Tesla has committed to purchasing 75,000 metric tons of nickel concentrate over six years from Talon Metals’ planned mine in Tamarack, which is about 50 miles west of Duluth. Talon hopes to open the mine by January 2026, but has not yet started the permitting process.
Redorbit.com

Tesla Signs Deal to Buy Nickel from U.S. Mining Company

Tesla has signed a deal with the U.S.-based Talon Metals Corp to buy 75,000 tons of nickel from Talon Metals Corp’s mine in Minnesota over the next six years. It will also buy cobalt and iron ore from Talon Metals Corp. Over the past couple of years, Tesla has...
Carscoops

New Carbon Fiber Fabrication Method Promises Cheaper And Greener Production

The average real carbon fiber aftermarket part is dramatically more expensive than a conventional aluminum or steel part. Sure, some of that price has to do with the demand for those parts but there’s a lot more too. Carbon fiber parts are incredibly expensive to create. Even ones made en masse by OEM manufacturers are pricey.

