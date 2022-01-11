Fort Worth house fire does heavy damage

Investigators are still looking for the cause of a fire that did heavy damage at a home in far south Fort Worth yesterday.

Fire crews were sent to the single-level home on Leith Avenue near I-20 and McCart and arrived to find a heavy fire.

Callers alerted firefighters someone may have been trapped inside and Careflite was put on alert just in case. But they went inside and made sure everyone was out safely.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for what are described as "minor injuries." It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

