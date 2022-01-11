Watch: 18-wheeler carrying 7 BMWs, crashes on I-10W at Pearl River Bridge, bursts into flames

Interstate 10 was closed in both directions early Tuesday morning because an 18-wheeler carrying seven new BMW vehicles crashed and burst into flames.

The crash happened on I-10 westbound at the Pearl River Bridge near the Louisiana/Mississippi state line.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, the 18-wheeler struck the concrete guard railing on the Pearl River Bridge. The driver of the truck managed to escape the crash and fire, unharmed. All lanes reopened after traffic had to be rerouted which caused major delays for morning commuters.

Once the crash is cleared, the Mississippi Department of Transportation will inspect the bridge to see if the structure is still safe for vehicles.