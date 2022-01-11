ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: 18-wheeler carrying 7 BMWs, crashes on I-10W at Pearl River Bridge, bursts into flames

By Kenny Kuhn
 6 days ago

Interstate 10 was closed in both directions early Tuesday morning because an 18-wheeler carrying seven new BMW vehicles crashed and burst into flames.

The crash happened on I-10 westbound at the Pearl River Bridge near the Louisiana/Mississippi state line.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, the 18-wheeler struck the concrete guard railing on the Pearl River Bridge. The driver of the truck managed to escape the crash and fire, unharmed. All lanes reopened after traffic had to be rerouted which caused major delays for morning commuters.

I-10, Hancock County, MS/LA line on the Pearl River Bridge. East and Westbound Lanes are closed for an undetermined...

Posted by MHP Troop K on Monday, January 10, 2022

Once the crash is cleared, the Mississippi Department of Transportation will inspect the bridge to see if the structure is still safe for vehicles.

UPDATE: All lanes of I-10 are back open. Please continue to expect delays, due to heavy congestion, around the Slidell...

Posted by Louisiana State Police on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

