Florida State

Disney World announces ticket deal for Florida residents

By Heather Monahan
WFLA
WFLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z4Gex_0diS7qLW00

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida residents looking to experience the magic of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary can now take advantage of a new ticket deal.

Starting Tuesday, Floridians can buy new Weekday Magic Tickets to Disney. A two-day ticket will cost $149 plus tax. Residents can also buy a three-day ticket for $179 plus tax or a four-day ticket for $199 plus tax.

RV There Yet?: Lutz couple hits the road for new Discovery Channel series

The Weekday Magic Tickets will be valid Monday through Friday only and must be used between Jan. 11 and April 7, 2022. There are blockout dates from March 14 through March 18.

“With this great ticket offer, you can experience the EARidescent enchantment of The World’s Most Magical Celebration, a once-in-a-lifetime event brimming with fun festivities, shimmering décor and more,” Disney said on its website.

The Weekday Magic Tickets will get you admission to one theme park per day. Tickets can be used on consecutive days or nonconsecutive days, but keep in mind that park reservations are still required through the Disney Park Pass system.

Report: Florida ranks as the 11th-worst state to raise a family in 2022

The tickets can be upgraded to include the Genie+ service for $15 more. You can also choose to upgrade to a park hopper ticket to visit more than one park a day for $35 more per ticket. Water park and sports options are available as well.

Anyone purchasing the Weekday Magic Tickets will have to show proof of Florida residency at park entrance.

The Weekday Magic Tickets must be used by April 7. According to Disney’s website, the price paid for an unused ticket after the expiration date can be applied to the purchase of a new ticket that has an equal or higher price.

You can find more information and purchase Weekday Magic Tickets on Disney’s website .

Comments / 23

Linda Gibson
6d ago

I am done with Disney too. A day at the park is exhausting and a scheduling nightmare. Who wants to spend their time off stressed??

Reply
11
OCAlA 2020
6d ago

I ho I ho watch your money go. to the most overrated place to go.

Reply(2)
10
Gerald Armstrong
6d ago

That is not a deal. Disney will price themselves into bankruptcy.

Reply(1)
7
#Disney World#Disney Parks#Walt Disney World#Floridians#Rv#Discovery Channel#Magic Tickets#Disney Park Pass
