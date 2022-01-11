ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Mild temperatures before a cold front on Friday with chance of snow

By Chris Tomer
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 6 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting sunny to partly sunny skies Tuesday through Thursday in Denver and across the Front Range. Expect mild highs around 50-60 degrees. The normal high is 45 degrees.

The mountains stay partly sunny, with some high clouds, and highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

What is weather typically like in Denver in January?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ucqnb_0diS6aQv00
Inches of total snow by 5am Saturday.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vusvw_0diS6aQv00
Inches of total snow by 5am Saturday.

Everyone stays dry until Friday when a cold front races in from Wyoming. There will be 1-6 inches of possible accumulation in the Foothills and mountains by early Saturday. In Denver and across I-25, 1 inch of accumulation is possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CUi8D_0diS6aQv00

It will be drier Saturday and Sunday, with highs around 45 degrees.

FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

