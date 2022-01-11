Deputies fatally shoot man who opened fire on officials, a woman: McHenry Co. officials say

PORT BARRINGTON, Ill. — Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a suspect as they responded to a call about domestic violence.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 200 block of Manchester Lane in Port Barrington, according to the McHenry County Sherriff’s Office. The sheriff’s department says the suspect opened fire on deputies and a woman as they arrived.

The woman was wounded, and no deputies were injured. The woman is expected to survive.

Neighbors said the couple who lived at the home also live with the man’s two school-aged boys. WGN was told the boys were home when the shooting happened. A neighbor said they weren’t hurt and were taken from the scene in an ambulance.

Several neighbors said the couple moved in about two years ago and as far as they know, there hadn’t been any trouble at the house.

Police have not released the identities of the man and woman.

The sheriff says there is no threat to the general public.

The McHenry County Investigation Assistance Team has taken over the investigation.

