Celebrities

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Want Kids To Be 'Unaffected By Fame And Fortune'

 6 days ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now living a life that is far different from the rest of the British Royal Family. The same goes for their two children, who currently experience a unique upbringing in comparison to their royal cousins.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and son ArchieReuters

With their parents' connections, especially in Hollywood, it is said that they have "famous friends" of their own. Insiders claimed that they have already "hobnobbed" with other celebrities' kids, according to OK! magazine.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children have reportedly had "playdates" with the kids of Katy Perry and Orland Bloom. They, also, have spent time with David Foster and Katharine McPhee's 10-month-old son.

Comments / 8

Southern Belle
5d ago

hahahaha hahahaha hahahaha hahahaha 😂😂😂😂😂😂 but yet she wants to stay front and center of every dayum camera! lights, camera, action!! 💡💡💡💡💡📽️🎥🎞️🎬

Reply
8
Julie G
6d ago

Impossible, considering HER desperate need for fame and fortune! Then lies about it!

Reply
16
Barb Clark
5d ago

they probably will be since they are only brought out at Christmas for their annual family Christmas card. other then that no one sees them!

Reply
2
