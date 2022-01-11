Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Want Kids To Be 'Unaffected By Fame And Fortune'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now living a life that is far different from the rest of the British Royal Family. The same goes for their two children, who currently experience a unique upbringing in comparison to their royal cousins.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and son Archie Reuters

With their parents' connections, especially in Hollywood, it is said that they have "famous friends" of their own. Insiders claimed that they have already "hobnobbed" with other celebrities' kids, according to OK! magazine.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children have reportedly had "playdates" with the kids of Katy Perry and Orland Bloom. They, also, have spent time with David Foster and Katharine McPhee's 10-month-old son.