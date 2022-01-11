'A punch to the gut:' Omicron deals a costly blow to college football bowl season

The Carolina Panthers had one of the most bizarre quarterback situations in the league this year. They started off the year as hot as any team led by Sam Darnold, who slipped into a slump and then suffered an injury that kept him out for an extended period. During that time, the Panthers brought back Cam Newton, who was then thrust into a two- and sometimes three- quarterback rotation with Darnold and backup P.J. Walker when all three were healthy and active. Newton’s age and concerns about his ability raised questions about if he would be in Carolina next season. Panthers GM Scott Fitterer addressed those concerns with a brutally honest take on Newton’s future during an appearance on WFNZ’s The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey.
New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an abrupt end Sunday when they lost at home to the San Francisco 49ers, 23-17, in a game that came down to the wire after Jimmy Garoppolo did his best to give it away. The Cowboys won the NFC East and had...
Arguably one of the greatest linebackers to ever step foot on the football field, Zach Thomas, is still waiting to hear his name called for the Hall of Fame. During his illustrious career, Thomas racked up 1,734 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 16 forced fumbles, 74 tackles for loss and 17 interceptions. In 13 NFL seasons he earned five All-Pro honors, seven Pro-Bowl appearances and twice lead the league in tackles.
Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
Earlier this season, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley stepped away from the field to focus on his mental health. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, this situation involving Ridley’s self assessment has not changed, but the Falcons are still holding out hope that they’ll have their 27-year-old wideout back for the 2022 season.
Alabama quarterback Stone Hollenbach, a former Crimson Tide walk-on, has committed to play at Western Michigan, he announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound signal caller never played a snap at Alabama but figures to factor more into the game plan with the Broncos in 2022. He first announced on Twitter...
BOSTON (CBS) — There was never much doubt that Mac Jones would be up for NFL’s Rookie of the Year, but Patriots quarterback was officially announced as one of the six nominees for the award on Friday.
The New England rookie is going up against Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, and Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle for the 2021 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award.
Jones had quite the rookie season for the Patriots, first beating out Cam Newton in training camp...
The Las Vegas Raiders overcame a myriad of obstacles to make the playoffs this season. As they prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals, they will have to get serious about the team’s future regardless of the outcome. The most important factor of Las Vegas’ future is the Derek Carr situation.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a pretty easy win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round on Sunday afternoon. However, things got a little tense on the Buccaneers sideline late in the second half. Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians was seen smacking one of his players in...
The road to the Super Bowl begins! With the postseason finally here, many fans are wondering how to watch the NFL Playoffs without cable this year. The good news is, football fans have plenty of options to stream the 2021-2022 NFL Playoffs online—and we’ve rounded up the best picks below.
As always, the playoffs mark the start of the National Football League’s (NFL) postseason games. The single-elimination tournament sees several teams match up from each of the league’s two conferences—the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC)—after qualifying based on regular-season records. It all leads up to the...
Sunday marked the end of the season for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and the beginning of a new chapter in the love story of team cheerleader Benjamin Ajani and his boyfriend, Dominic Williams, who surprised Ajani with a marriage proposal at the final game. After the national anthem and...
