Pa. court won’t block entire subpoena in 2020 election ‘forensic investigation’

A Pennsylvania court declined Monday to block an entire subpoena to state election officials in what Republican state lawmakers call a “forensic investigation” of 2020′s presidential election, fueled by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that Democrats stole the election. But the statewide Commonwealth Court...
HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf has vetoed more than 50 bills as he begins his final year in office, a number that illustrates the institutionalized gridlock between the Democratic governor and the Republican-controlled General Assembly. Wolf’s veto tally grew extensively during the pandemic and will likely expand during his...
Pennsylvania officials had $1.6 billion reasons to celebrate Friday, as the state learned it will receive that figure in federal funding to help repair and replace the more than 3,000 bridges in poor condition in the state. “This has been a long time coming,” Gov. Tom Wolf said at a...
The U.S. Transportation Department is launching a $27 billion program to repair and upgrade roughly 15,000 highway bridges as part of the infrastructure law approved in November. The effort is being announced Friday as President Joe Biden tries to showcase how his policies are delivering for the public. Under the...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job. At the same time, the court is allowing the administration to proceed with a...
Nicole Scavo earned a degree in culinary arts and restaurant management from the Art Institute of New York City, but her student loans kept her from living life on her own terms. Until now. Scavo, of Easton, is one of thousands of borrowers whose student loans were serviced by Navient....
The Lehigh Valley reached a couple of unfortunate COVID-19 milestones this week, adding to the growing list of unfortunate milestones accumulated over what’s close to two years. Earlier in the week, on Wednesday, the region reached 2,000 total COVID-related deaths. As of the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s data from...
WASHINGTON — Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, and 10 other members or associates have been charged with seditious conspiracy in the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday. Despite hundreds of charges already brought in the year since pro-Trump...
The argument that the reason why warehouses – and little else – have been the only developments built in Palmer Township’s Chrin Commerce Center has some merit. An economic symptom of the COVID-19 pandemic was a boom in e-commerce and those goods needed to be stored somewhere in close proximity to Philadelphia and New York City markets. But it’s a cop out for Palmer Township supervisors to blame the pandemic for development that’s largely unwanted by its constituents, and it’s a disappointment that the Charles Chrin Companies haven’t delivered on the promise of a mix of industry, retail, restaurants and hotels at the center. We’re guessing a Sheetz and Wendy’s are not what taxpayers had in mind for the retail and restaurant components of the center. It’s incumbent on the developer to do better, especially considering his center is the beneficiary of a tax increment financing plan that diverted tax proceeds from the school district, county and township toward paying for the Route 33 interchange that provides convenient access to the center. Township supervisors also have a duty to hold the developer accountable. We understand that warehouses are going to be part of the equation given the location of the center, but it was sold to us as a “commerce center,” not a “warehouse center.”
Workers at the Lehigh Valley’s Coca-Cola bottling and distribution plant in Bethlehem are coming off the picket lines now that they voted to ratify a new contract. The workers shivered outside while picketing around the clock after their contract expired Dec. 6. The new four-year contract preserves their pensions,...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s governor on Thursday rejected releasing Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan from prison more than a half-century after the 1968 slaying left a deep wound during one of America’s darkest times. Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has cited RFK as his “political hero” and...
EDITOR’S NOTE: On January 24, NJ.com hosts EmpowerU Money: New Year’s Resolutions — a FREE virtual live event. Learn the latest tips on budgeting and saving to meet your goals in 2022! Spots are limited. Register here. Q. If I have been a resident of Florida and...
Comments / 0