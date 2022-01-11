3 children injured after crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A three-year-old is in critical condition and two other children are injured after a crash Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at 7:10 a.m. and there were four people in the vehicle at the time of the crash, one adult and three children. Dayton Police said a vehicle was southbound on North Main St. when it went over the curb at Shadyside Drive and struck an AES Ohio pole. The vehicle then spun out and came to rest in the right lane of southbound North Main St.

An unrestrained three-year-old child was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The two other children, ages four and five, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle did not require medical attention.

If you witnessed the crash or know anything about it, you can contact Det. McDonald at (937) 333-1141. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

