ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDTN

3 children injured after crash in Dayton

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mr3gY_0diS5Wog00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A three-year-old is in critical condition and two other children are injured after a crash Tuesday morning.

Car crashes into home, parked car

The crash happened at 7:10 a.m. and there were four people in the vehicle at the time of the crash, one adult and three children. Dayton Police said a vehicle was southbound on North Main St. when it went over the curb at Shadyside Drive and struck an AES Ohio pole. The vehicle then spun out and came to rest in the right lane of southbound North Main St.

An unrestrained three-year-old child was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The two other children, ages four and five, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle did not require medical attention.

| Get breaking news sent straight to your inbox ➡

If you witnessed the crash or know anything about it, you can contact Det. McDonald at (937) 333-1141. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WDTN

Crash on 75 near Needmore on Sunday night

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews responded to a crash on I-75 near Needmore Road on Sunday night. Around 11:18 p.m. on Sunday night, an SUV hit a semi and then the median, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. One person was taken to Grandview Hospital however their condition is unknown at this time according to […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Four-year-old hit by car in Dayton

Police and medics were dispatched to Ohmer Street, near Rosemont Boulevard, around 2:20 p.m. Sunday on a report of a juvenile struck by a vehicle, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Vacant house fire on Hulbert St., total loss

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – At around 6:52 a.m. on Monday a vacant home caught fire. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a vacant home at 619 Hulbert St. caught fire causing exposure to another building. Dispatch reported that one person has been evacuated from the other building. The Dayton Fire Department confirmed there are […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Crash on Miamisburg Centerville Rd., injuries reported

WASHINGTON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – A car crash occurred in Dayton around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. On Jan. 16, crews responded to a crash on the 1900 block of Miamisburg Centerville Road. Investigation revealed that a white 2020 Honda Civic driven by a 46-year-old man was traveling west on Miamisburg Centerville Road and went left […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Public Safety#Wdtn#Dayton Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTN

Fatal rollover crash in Dayton on Jan. 15

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews are on the scene of a rollover crash in Dayton. According to Regional Dispatch, the crash happened around 4:40 p.m. on Saturday, January 15 at Needmore Rd. and Shoup Mill Rd. The investigation found that a red Dodge Hatchback was traveling east on Shoup Mill Road when the driver lost […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Police respond to call for help, suspect dies on scene

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A man wanted on a felony charge is dead after police respond to a call for help. The incident happened around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at a home on Eller Avenue in Englewood. According to a release from the Englewood Police Department, a woman in the home called […]
ENGLEWOOD, OH
WDTN

UPDATE: I-75 SB back open following crash

Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 9:30 p.m. UPDATE: WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The southbound lanes of I-75 near West Carrollton are back open following a crash. WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A portion of Interstate 75 is closed following a crash. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the southbound lanes near Central Avenue […]
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
WDTN

Springfield shooting injures 1 in home

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to a shooting in Springfield early Saturday morning. According to the Springfield Police Dispatch, Police were called to the 700 block of South York Street at 1:46 am Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found one person had been shot while inside the home. The extent of the victim’s injuries is […]
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Dayton brothers indicted for double homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Dayton brothers were indicted for the shooting deaths of two men in January 2022. Darryl Cleary, 57, and Derek Shaw, 54, were indicted for a double homicide on Randolph Street, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. Dayton Police were sent to a home in the 600 block of […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Man indicted for fires at Vandalia church

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 20-year-old man was indicted on charges for setting fires at a Vandalia church. Garrett Cook was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury for arson, vandalism and desecration, according to Greg Flanagan, public information officer at the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. Cook was arrested on Tuesday, January 4 in connection […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Huber Heights pilot dies in plane crash

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A deadly plane crash in Missouri has resulted in the deaths of two Ohio pilots. The NTSB said that two pilots died in the small-plane crash in Saint Charles County, Missouri. One of the pilots was identified as Amanda Youngblood from Huber Heights. George King from Westerville was also killed […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

Man shot in Dayton; police searching for suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in Dayton Thursday night. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said a man was shot in the 1400 block of West Third St. The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Their condition is not known at this time. Dispatchers said police […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Electrical outlet catches fire, leaves family without home

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A family is now without a home after an electrical fire caused massive damage to their residence Thursday night. According to Madison Township Firefighters on the scene, the blaze began around 10 pm after an electrical outlet caught fire while the family was out. When crews arrived at the London […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

ATF offering reward after 30 guns were stolen from Middletown store

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a reward after more than two dozen guns were reportedly stolen from a store in Middletown, Ohio. The burglary happened in the early morning hours of January 15, 2022 at NYC3, a store located on […]
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WDTN

Dayton Police hold ICAT training as result of police reform recommendations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police received special training Friday on how to handle crisis situations not involving a firearm. The training is a result of the City of Dayton’s police reform working group recommendations. The training is called the Integrating Communications, Assessment, and Tactics (ICAT) Program. The eight-hour training included both lecture and scenario-based […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

FBI: Suspect attacked officer “without provocation” at Pentagon bus platform

ARLINGTON (WDVM) — The FBI released preliminary details on the fatal stabbing of Pentagon police officer George Gonzalez Tuesday morning. Federal investigators say on Tuesday around 10:43 am, Austin William Lanz exited a bus at the Pentagon Transit Center in Arlington, VA, and with no provocation immediately attacked officer Gonzalez with a knife. According to […]
ARLINGTON, OH
WDTN

Sidney PD adds Cadet Unit, Citizen’s Police Academy

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Sidney Police Department is starting a new program this year, and bringing back an old favorite. According to our partners at the Sidney Daily News, The SPD is starting a Public Safety Cadet Unit for people ages 14-20 who have completed the 8th grade.  Cadets must maintain a 2.0 GPA, […]
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

3rd Annual MLK Unity Walk in Huber Heights starts at 10 a.m.

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Huber Heights Culture and Diversity Citizens Action Commission will be hosting its 3rd Annual MLK Unity Walk on Monday. On Jan. 17, the Huber Heights Culture and Diversity Citizens Action Commission will be hosting the 3rd Annual MLK Unity Walk which will begin at 10 a.m. The commission said […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WDTN

WDTN

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy