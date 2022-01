There’s an enormous amount of research being written about central bank digital currencies, but so much of it is dependent on what the regulatory framework will look like in the future. Perfectly positioned to describe the cross-section of both is Dr. Reena Aggarwal, Professor of Finance at Georgetown University. In this episode, Jamie MacDonald speaks to Reena about how and when countries will be adopting such currencies.

