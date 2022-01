People's Bank of China is about to launch digital yuan on a wide scale. Alibaba's (BABA) overreliance on Ant Group and its app Alipay is the company's Achilles heel. Despite Alipay owning the majority of China's payment systems market along with WeChat Pay, the wide introduction of the digital yuan by the People's Bank of China in the following months will begin the process of stripping both of those systems out of their advantages. For Alibaba, it would mean the possible loss of income from its investment in the future along with the overall inability to have wide access to the flow of payment data on which its core business relies.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO