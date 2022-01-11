ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aubrey Plaza joins ‘The White Lotus’ season two

By Ella Kemp
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAubrey Plaza has officially joined the cast of The White Lotus season two. The actor, who recently starred in Happiest Season and Black Bear, will feature in the forthcoming new crop of episodes of Mike White’s hit HBO dark comedy. ‘The White Lotus’ review: hotel guests from hell...

www.nme.com

Related
Variety

‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Casts ‘Sopranos’ Star Michael Imperioli

Michael Imperioli is set to star in Season 2 of HBO’s “The White Lotus,” Variety has confirmed. Imperioli, best known for starring as Christopher Moltisanti in “The Sopranos,” will play Dominic Di Grasso, who travels to the White Lotus resort with his eldery father and son, a recent college graduate, in tow. Imperioli is the first cast member HBO has confirmed as a part of Season 2. However, it was reported in October that Jennifer Coolidge had joined that cast after starring in Season 1. HBO declined to comment at the time.  The series premiered in July 2021. The first season, set at the fictional...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The White Lotus - Season 2 - Michael Imperioli Joins Cast

Michael Imperioli has been tapped as a lead in the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. The Sopranos alum, who will be a series regular, is the first confirmed cast member for the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. Imperioli...
TV SERIES
EW.com

Everything we know so far about The White Lotus season 2

Last year, HBO's The White Lotus astounded us with its parallel portrayals of the arrogant, needy rich guests at a high-class Hawaiian resort and the local service staff who struggled to meet their many needs. Originally billed as a miniseries, The White Lotus has since been renewed for season 2 by HBO. Don't expect to follow the same characters, though — or even return to the same setting.
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Bel-Air’, ‘Astrid & Lilly Save the World’, and ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Trailers, ‘Emily In Paris’, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, and ‘The Morning Show’ Renewed, Aubrey Plaza Joins ‘The White Lotus’, and More!

Bel-Air, Peacock’s dramatic take on the classic series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, premieres February 13. The series follows Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Chris Evans to Reportedly Play Legendary Actor in High-Profile Movie

Captain America star Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to star in a movie about Gene Kelly, the iconic musical movie star of Singin' In The Rain. The news comes just weeks after another Marvel Studios star, Tom Holland, confirmed he was going to make a movie about Kelly's contemporary, Fred Astaire, for Sony. The Kelly project is based on an idea Evans came up with himself, reports Deadline.
MOVIES
Deadline

Danny Ramirez Joins A24’s ‘Stars At Noon’ From Claire Denis

EXCLUSIVE: Danny Ramirez is joining Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn in Claire Denis’ next film at A24, The Stars at Noon. A24 had no comment. Based on the novel by Denis Johnson, the story is set in 1984 during the Nicaraguan Revolution and follows a mysterious English businessman and headstrong American journalist who strike up a passionate romance. They soon become embroiled in a dangerous labyrinth of lies and conspiracies and are forced to try and escape the country, with only each other to trust and rely on. Denis will direct and also adapted the script with Lea Mysius and Andrew Litvack. RT Features and Curiosa Films are producing the pic, which was originally announced during AFM 2020 Ramirez is fresh off the success of the Disney+ Marvel series, The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, where he co-starred opposite Anthony Mackie, playing Marvel character, Joaquin Torres. The actor will next appear opposite Tom Cruise in Paramount’s highly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick.  Ramirez recently completed production on the 20th Century Studios for Hulu suspense/thriller, No Exit and also has the Netflix’s dual-timeline drama Plus/Minus opposite Lili Reinhart. Ramirez is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman.
MOVIES
Deadline

Leslie Grace Gives First Look At Her ‘Batgirl’ Costume For Upcoming HBO Max Film

Leslie Grace has given fans a first look at her costume for the upcoming Batgirl film, expected to bow on HBO Max at some point this year. “I use their expectations against them,” Grace captioned the Instagram image. “That will be their weakness. Not mine. Let them all underestimate me…And when their guard is down, and their pride is rising, let me kick their butts.” – Batgirl, Year One The film, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, stars Grace as Barbara Gordon. J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser and Michael Keaton are also on board. The studio was already super high on the rising Afro-Latina star following her breakout role in In the Heights, and sources say her audition sealed the deal as the choice. When the film debuts on HBO Max, it will mark one of the first major DC properties to debut exclusively on the streamer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leslie Grace (@lesliegrace)
MOVIES
realitytitbit.com

What happened to Truely on Sister Wives and why has Kody been blamed?

Season 16 of Sister Wives is coming to a close, and viewers are wondering about the 2013 incident with Truely Brown after it was brought up in Sunday’s (Jan 2nd, 2022) episode. Sister Wives is a show on TLC which revolves around Kody Brown and his wives, Meri, Janelle...
TV SERIES
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'We're bonded for life': Kate Winslet reveals she 'couldn't stop crying' when she reunited with Titanic co-star Leonardo DiCaprio after not seeing each other for three years

Kate Winslet has revealed she 'couldn't stop crying' when she reunited with her Titanic co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. Kate, 46, and Leonardo, 47, who have known each other since their early 20s after working on the 1997 film, hadn't seen each other for three years due to the pandemic. They met...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

'He spent an entire day improv-ing insults at me!' Jennifer Lawrence admits she struggled to contain her laughter while filming Don't Look Up with Jonah Hill

They're starring together in the star-studded Netflix hit, Don't Look Up. And Jennifer Lawrence, 31, has revealed that she struggled to maintain her composure after Jonah Hill, 38, spent an entire day improvising insults on set. The actress confessed she found filming 'really really hard,' because the funnyman kept trying...
CELEBRITIES
CarBuzz.com

Leonardo DiCaprio's $1.5 Million Motorhome Is The Height Of Lavish Living

While some of us would be more than happy sticking it out in a Ford F-150 converted into a motorhome, A-list celebrities do need something a bit more professional. Enter King Kong Production Vehicles, the self-described frontrunner when it comes to fancy motorhomes. Judging by this special rental that it has leased out to the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, that claim is pretty hard to argue with.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Paris Jackson “not opposed” to collaborating with aunt Janet Jackson

Paris Jackson has said she would be open to collaborating with her aunt Janet Jackson. In an interview with Access Daily, the singer spoke about her new film Sex Appeal, which also stars Mika Abdalla, Fortune Feimster and Margaret Cho. During the conversation, she also discussed her family and namely, her brothers Michael Jackson Jr., also known as Prince, and the youngest, Blanket.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Pawn Stars’: What Is Chumlee’s Net Worth?

Ever since the show got off the ground, Pawn Stars funnyman Austin Chumlee Russell has been there. And, it’s made him a lot of money. Before the show started on History Channel, Chumlee was just a pawnshop employee. Now, he is not just a reality TV star, but also a businessman. The last 10+ years have been very good to him. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chumlee is worth $5 million.
CELEBRITIES

