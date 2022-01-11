Newfield Man Arrested for Driving Without A License

On Sunday, January 16th, 2022, at 5:17 PM, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Bryan T. Rugenstein, age 57, of Seneca Falls, for Petit Larceny and Criminal Solicitation in the 5th degree. The arrest follows an investigation into a theft that occurred on December 27th, 2021. It was reported that Rugenstein had secured a personal check from the victim with a promise to purchase merchandise on behalf of the victim. Rugenstein then failed to purchase the merchandise as promised and utilized a third party in order to cash the check. Following the arrest he was processed and released with an appearance ticket. He is due to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court on 02/09/2022 at 10:00A.M .

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO