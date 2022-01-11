Shoplifting suspects pepper-spray employee at Nordstrom Rack at Easton Market

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say two women shoplifting from an store near Easton Town Center pepper-sprayed an employee when confronted.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, on Nov. 11, 2021, two females were caught shoplifting at the Nordstrom Rack at Easton Market.







Police say when an employee confronted the two suspects, they used pepper spray on him and ran from the store.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call CPD Property Crimes at 614-645-2098 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

