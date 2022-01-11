ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Shoplifting suspects pepper-spray employee at Nordstrom Rack at Easton Market

By Joe Clark
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GrfVd_0diS3TNl00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say two women shoplifting from an store near Easton Town Center pepper-sprayed an employee when confronted.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, on Nov. 11, 2021, two females were caught shoplifting at the Nordstrom Rack at Easton Market.

Police seek Meijer’s robbery suspect they say stole 2 TVs and 7 electric blankets

Police say when an employee confronted the two suspects, they used pepper spray on him and ran from the store.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call CPD Property Crimes at 614-645-2098 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Sidney Shamblin
6d ago

This happened at the walgreens I worked at too. People stealing, after confronted they pepper sprayed. Possibly same people.

Reply(1)
6
 

