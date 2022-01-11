ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Amazing Asbury Park, NJ In Photos From Then And Now

By Lou Russo
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's amazing how much some places change in 15 years and it's equally as amazing how some others stay the same. Wait until you see some pretty cool examples of both in our look at Asbury Park in photos then and now. I have been in love with the...

wobm.com

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey Leading The Betty White Challenge For Animal Shelters

Betty White was a national treasure, and now on her 100th heavenly birthday, she sparked a national movement. I'm sure you've seen #BettyWhiteChallenge everywhere on social media. What does it all mean? The idea is to donate $5 to any local or national animal shelter in Betty White’s name. This is supposed to be the last big push since today is her birthday. I made a list of every No-Kill animal shelter in New Jersey and linked their contact info to make it easy for you to be a part of the challenge today!
ANIMALS
92.7 WOBM

Hmmm Is Freddy’s Coming to Toms River, New Jersey?

Have You heard of Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers? They have locations all over the country, but none here in Ocean County...this would be the first for Freddy's. Freddy's was founded in 2002 by Bill Simon, Randy Simon, and Scott Redler in Kansas. The restaurant was named after Bill and Randy's Father "Freddy" who was a World War II Veteran. Freddy Simon’s family values and patriotic service to his country are the foundation of the restaurant concept.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

A Pleasant 2022 Surprise On The Boardwalk In Asbury Park, NJ

Hey! I hope the beginning of 2022 has been nothing but fantastic for you and your loved ones... I recently kicked off a fun date night drinking margaritas at La Sierra in Lake Como. I wrote an article about this place not too long ago, I truly believe La Sierra is the best Mexican Restaurant in Monmouth County. You need to check it out if you haven't already...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Point Pleasant, NJ
Asbury Park, NJ
Lifestyle
Asbury Park, NJ
Government
City
Asbury Park, NJ
City
Berkeley Township, NJ
City
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
92.7 WOBM

New GoFundMe Type Site For Pets Features Some South Jersey Pups In Need

If you're a pet owner, then you know well the pain that usually follows after you see the vet bill hit your credit card. Here in South Jersey, our pets are our world. We'll do just about anything to keep them safe and healthy. I don't know about you, but sometimes freak accidents result in thousands of dollars out of your pocket to restore your animal's health. Within the first month or so of rescuing my dog, Mia, she got into a container of Ibuprofen and had to be rushed to the emergency veterinary hospital. She's as good as new now, but watching that $2000+ bill hit my statement wasn't exactly the happiest day of my life.
PETS
92.7 WOBM

Kick Up Your Night With The Top 10 Pizza Around Ocean County, NJ

I don’t know if this holds true in your household or at least it did at one point. Friday nights were special. Could it be as simple as the weekend was finally here? There wasn’t school. There wasn't work that you had to wake up for and rush into the very next day. There were just two days upon us that we had zero responsibility.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Why freeze this weekend? NJ offers these fun virtual activities

New Jersey is just way too cold for my liking right now, leaving me torn with the decision to either stay home and be bored or go outside and freeze to death. Luckily, neither of those things will be occurring this weekend, as there are plenty of online virtual activities to tune into. If you are looking to stay occupied at home and maybe make a couple of new friends, check out these virtual activities happening this weekend.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
92.7 WOBM

NJ family says it’s time to bring Dulce home

Will 2022 finally bring answers about a missing South Jersey girl?. September will mark three years since Dulce Maria Alavez vanished from a park in Bridgeton. A family spokeswoman says it is time to bring Dulce home. It is now hoped that a fresh set of eyes might identify new...
BRIDGETON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daylight Saving Time#Earth#The Amazing Asbury Park
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey motel owner becomes Tik Tok star because of his generosity

The co-owner of a Bergen County motel has amassed over 850,000 TikTok followers by being a nice guy. Brian Acosta-Arya, co-owner of the Lincoln Tunnel Motel in North Bergen garnered millions of “likes” by giving a free room for the night to those who couldn’t afford it. The program is called Free Room For U and started during the pandemic for people who had nowhere to go.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

17 Google Maps Pictures of Nothing that Erase Every Stereotype of NJ

Is there anything worse than being asked, "what exit?!" when someone from out of the area hears that you are from New Jersey?. And get out of the left lane while you're at it. For those of us living in New Jersey, we know this is the greatest state to live in. I mean, where would you rather be -- South Dakota or New Jersey? Sure, the cost of living is sky-high, there's traffic, and you can't back out of your driveway without having to pay a toll -- but, we can get a damn good order of disco fries at 2 AM and we're within driving distance of anything you could ever want to be near.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
92.7 WOBM

Reserve Your Own Igloo At One Of New Jersey’s Hottest Eateries

I love a creative solution! Who am I kidding, I love dining al fresco with a cosmo in my hand and anyone who can still make that happen in the winter is a hero. There is an awesome spot that let's you do just that with your own private dining igloo! Lots of places have done this, but I have to say that I think that Yankee Doodle Tap Room in historic Princeton, New Jersey has this on lock.
PRINCETON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

This Is Replacing The 7-Eleven In Brick, New Jersey

This is a question that you don't have to answer...how many hot dogs do you think you have consumed in your lifetime at The WindMill? If you are in Brick you were no doubt topping that meal of champions off with a Coke Slurpee from the 7-Eleven right next door until that went bye bye.
BRICK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy