ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Woman hit by PAT bus in downtown Pittsburgh

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v0mMB_0diS3EO600

PITTSBURGH — A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a bus Tuesday morning in downtown Pittsburgh, officials said.

The woman was hit shortly before 6:30 a.m. along Liberty Avenue. It was a Port Authority of Allegheny County bus that was involved.

The front of the bus hit the woman, who then became caught between the front bumper and the street, a Port Authority spokesperson said.

Paramedics took the woman to a Pittsburgh hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Investigators surrounded the bus as police tape was put up around the scene.

The bus driver, who has worked for the Port Authority for 23 years, will be tested for drugs and alcohol, as per policy, the spokesperson said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Shawn Zanders
6d ago

I almost been hit by one more than once. they drive reckless aggressive and with attitudes.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fire guts home in Fayette County

DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire in Fayette County has gutted a home out in the country. The house was located on 4th Street in Monarch in Dunbar Township. Reports indicate the fire started in the living room of the two-story home. Fire crews brought tankers to the scene.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
70K+
Followers
86K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy