Grand Theft Auto parent company Take-Two has announced it has acquired mobile developer Zynga in a deal worth an implied enterprise value of $12.7 billion USD. According to the press release, Take-Two will acquire all outstanding shares of Zynga for around $9.86 per share. The mobile company is perhaps most famous for its Farmville series and Words With Friends, but has plenty of other mobile titles under its belt. Take Two already has a number of mobile titles based on many of its console and PC series, including NBA 2K, WWE SuperCard and more.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO